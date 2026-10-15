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We all cheered when we saw federal agents had (finally) raided the DC home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn./Somalia) in connection with persistent accusations of fraud about her immigration status. While she’s crying foul, many on social media have been quick to remind Omar about her insistence that “No one is above the law.”

Somali-born Omar has been the subject of myriad controversies, including congressional financial disclosures that included a $30 million “error.” Accused of marrying her brother in an alleged act of immigration fraud, Omar’s district is home to the “Quality Learing Center,” which brought worldwide attention to the rampant fraud Somalis everywhere are perpetrating against the American people. The question doesn’t seem to be if she’s going to be connected to fraud in her community, but with how many instances of fraud she will ultimately be charged with.

But that’s not all. Omar has refused to condemn Hamas, ISIS, Hasan Piker, and the Muslim Brotherhood. She described 9/11 as “some people did something.” She has called for abolishing ICE, defunding the police, and granting amnesty to every single illegal alien in America.

When Loomer Unleashed point-blank asked Omar if she married her brother to get her brother citizenship and if she was going back to Somalia via deportation, she responded:

“I’m not going anywhere. Don’t waste your energy on me. I will be here probably longer than Trump. He’s an old man losing his mind. I don’t know why he’s obsessed with me. I hope he gets help.”

As it turns out, Omar is the one who needs to get help.

One person who probably didn’t cheer the news of Omar’s home being raided was Ohio Democrat gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton. Loomer Unleashed has discovered that the self-described “pediatrician” who supports mutilating children for profit is using Omar’s campaign staff and door knockers to help her win in Ohio, further highlighting Acton’s ties to jihadist and communist causes. According to solicitations on Omar’s Mobilize.us page, Acton and Sen. Sherrod Brown’s campaigns in Ohio have been using Omar’s door knockers to “get out the message.”

Acton pretends to be a “moderate Democrat,” which is a breed so rare it should probably be added to the country’s list of endangered species. But show me your friends and I’ll show you your character. If Omar is sharing campaign infrastructure with Acton, that means they are politically aligned.

Understanding that this guilt by association alliance could be bad, Acton and Omar have attempted to cover up their working relationship, and some of their links have since been deleted and disabled. But Loomer Unleashed has the receipts:

One hopes that there’s still enough sense left in Ohio voters that the more they learn about this relationship and Acton’s flirtation with Omar’s Islamic communist network, the more voters will understand Vivek Ramaswamy has to win this November in the race for Ohio Governor.