LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 16

“Moderate” becomes an advertising slogan when a candidate welcomes assistance from political allies whose agenda she would rather avoid defending. The canvassing appeals Laura Loomer describes put Acton’s coalition squarely in front of voters. If Acton is accepting organized help from Omar’s operation, she should explain that relationship openly and answer for the policies they share. Campaign partnerships carry political consequences, especially when voters are being sold a reassuring image detached from the machinery working behind it. Vivek Ramaswamy should press this relentlessly. Ohio deserves a clear view of Acton’s governing intentions, her campaign’s alliances, and the interests expecting influence if she wins.

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Chris Anderson's avatar
Chris Anderson
Oct 15

Her day's are numbered and she knows it.

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