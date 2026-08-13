LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
15h

Ohio voters are allowed to ask the obvious question: if Amy Acton handled stress inside her own home this way, why should anyone trust her with the whole state? Nobody is claiming she was charged. Nobody is claiming the police found physical violence. But the record Laura Loomer describes is ugly enough without embroidery: drinking, prescription medication, broken glass, a daughter fleeing the home, and medics advising hospital care. This is the same public-health authoritarian who helped lock down Ohioans, close businesses, disrupt schools, and lecture families about responsibility. Vivek Ramaswamy should make this race about judgment, hypocrisy, and who gets trusted with power.

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
15hEdited

Sounds like the type to whom the DIMS gravitate and want to place in office.

How many of those deranged are currently occupying offices that make decisions that control the citizens?

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