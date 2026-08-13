A never-before-released 911 call log from the Bexley Police Department, obtained by Loomer Unleashed, reveals new details about the 2019 domestic disturbance at the home of Ohio Democrat gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton. Records show it was Acton’s own daughter who called 911 to report that her mother had been “drinking and throwing things and breaking glass.”

The incident occurred while Acton was serving as Director of the Ohio Department of Health, the same position she used months later to help impose statewide COVID lockdowns, business closures, and school restrictions on nearly 12 million Ohioans under then-Governor Mike DeWine. Acton is now the Democrat nominee for governor of Ohio, facing Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, and she is attempting to sell voters on her judgment and leadership under pressure.

The Bexley Police Department call log for Call Number 19-10872, dated August 17, 2019, shows a 911 call placed at 2145 hours. The call reason is listed as “911 – DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE” with priority 1. The caller is identified in the log as Acton’s adult daughter, and the involved parties are listed as Amy S. Acton, then 53, and her husband Eric R. Acton, then 57. The dispatcher’s narrative, entered at 2147, reads:

“Step dad and mom are fighting and mom has been drinking and throwing things and breaking glass daughter has left house and heading to her dads.”

The accompanying Field Interview Report, completed by Patrol Officer John Kim under Interview #19BEX-10872-FI, documents what officers found when they arrived at the Actons’ single-family home in Bexley. The officer’s narrative states:

“On the date and times listed Bexley Police were dispatched to the listed address on a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with all parties involved. It had been determined that Mr. and Mrs. Acton had gotten in a verbal argument over her extended work hours. Mrs. Acton became upset with Mr. Acton b/c she felt he was antagonizing her and wanted to leave. As she was descending the stairs she grabbed hold of the mirror on the wall and pulled it down, shattering the glass. She stated she went into the garage to get into her car and leave, but her husband talked her out of it. They both stated that they had been drinking and Mrs. Acton stated that she had taken an unknown amount of prescription medication. Columbus Fire Medic was contacted and arrived on scene. She was checked and advised to go to the hospital but refused. There was no evidence of any physical violence between the two and was determined that it was a verbal dispute only.”

Official records confirm that Ohio’s then-top public health official, a doctor, had been drinking, had taken an unknown amount of prescription medication, destroyed property in her home, and was preparing to get behind the wheel of her car before her husband talked her out of it. Medics who responded to the scene advised her to go to the hospital. She refused. No arrests or charges resulted, and officers determined the dispute was verbal only, despite shattered glass and a frantic 911 call from Acton’s daughter.

NBC News and local Ohio outlets wrote about the police field interview in April, but that coverage described the 911 caller only as an “adult family member,” and Bexley police indicated the actual dispatch audio was no longer available. The never-before-released call log now fills in the gaps. The caller was Acton’s own daughter, and her real-time description of the scene, including drinking, throwing things, breaking glass, was more alarming than the sanitized “verbal dispute” framing initially reported by local media.

Acton’s campaign has worked hard to spin the episode. Her husband Eric claimed he was the one who had too much to drink, insisted Amy had “only one drink” and was not intoxicated, and the campaign has described the unknown amount of prescription medication as routine, long-term migraine treatment. But the campaign’s damage control contradicts the record, including the words of Acton’s daughter and Amy Acton herself, who told officers she had been drinking and had taken an unknown amount of prescription medication.

Donald Trump Jr. wrote about the episode on X: “Leftwing psychopath @amyactonoh shouldn’t be running for Governor in Ohio, she should be seeking help.” Vivek Ramaswamy shared the post.

Amy Acton spent 2020 lecturing Ohioans about responsibility and the primacy of individual health while shutting down their businesses, schools, and lives, but her own judgment is highly questionable. Property destruction, mixing alcohol and prescription drugs, an averted attempt to drive under the influence – this seems to be Amy Acton’s MO when she deals with family stress. And if that’s how she treats her own family, what makes you think she’ll put the interests of all Ohioans first as governor?

Ohio voters will decide in November whether a self-destructive person with a documented history of serious domestic troubles in her own home will be responsible for governing the homes of every single person in the Buckeye State.