LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7h

The Democrat Party understands something the Republican outrage industry keeps forgetting: a thousand furious posts cannot knock on one door. El-Sayed’s supporters are organizing transportation and putting people on porches while conservative audiences are invited to mistake watching the operation for defeating it. That should light a fire under Republican organizers. The political threat is the machinery turning enthusiasm into voter contact. A volunteer’s headscarf proves nothing about ballot fraud, and chasing that argument hands opponents an escape from scrutiny of their candidate’s record. America First needs an operation that reaches voters before the other side does. Otherwise, we’re financing commentators to narrate our defeat.

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ORRN31's avatar
ORRN31
8h

If this scumbag wins then we will know how efficient "their" rigging of elections has become (as in 2020). In this case it clearly highlights the importance of the dems support of illegal immigration.

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