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While so many of the eyes of the world this week are on Paris, and similar jihadist dumpster fires across Europe, it is important we not lose sight of our own country. If we can stop the Muslim infiltration in America, we can prevent a similar invasion from taking root here at home.

In this war, the front line is Michigan, a once-great state that Muslim invaders have long since colonized. At the tip of the jihadist spear is Abdul El-Sayed, whom we have talked about a lot in the past but hope we don’t have to talk about much longer after he loses his Senate race (or gets dragged to Gitmo where he belongs).

Loomer Unleashed has discovered that Democrats bused in hordes of Muslims from Chicago to Michigan to knock doors for El-Sayed on October 24, the same day Barack “My Muslim faith” Hussein Obama hosted a rally for El-Sayed

An event listing on Mobilize.us reads: “Hop on the bus from Chicago to knock doors in Michigan to flip the House & Senate!!”

The notion that Americans from one state would travel to a nearby state to help their political cause is nothing new. Jihadists doing it to facilitate the Islamic takeover of America, however, is new.

In one video, a female El-Sayed’s door knocker in a burka speaks in Arabic before saying in English that they are out knocking on doors in “cold water,” repeatedly mixing up the words weather and water. In the video, the woman said she is trying to get people to vote and fill out absentee ballots to support Abdul El-Sayed because he is a Muslim. It really makes one wonder how many of Abdul’s volunteers are legally allowed to vote (or even reside) in Michigan.

In another video, women in burqas are speaking in broken English, admitting that they traveled from New York to Michigan to support Egypt’s favorite son. She said, “I am here for Abdul… I came from New York to talk with you.”

Fellow communist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mentioned a few times during her Michigan events that there were people from New York in the crowd. Apparently, El-Sayed is not popular enough in Michigan to make his own local crowd.

El-Sayed continues to come under fire – including from left-wing sources – for his connections to Islamic terrorism. After months of arm-twisting, El-Sayed has still refused to disavow the Muslim Brotherhood, a designated Islamic terrorist organization, despite insisting that he has “no dual loyalty.” It is unclear how El-Sayed can say he doesn’t have dual loyalty when he still has Egyptian citizenship and even bragged about it back in 2016 before he realized the Internet never forgets.

The other member of his family who’s realizing this too late is his sister Eman Abdelhadi, who was famously put on a terrorist watch list by the Obama Administration. She is scrupulously trying to erase evidence of her jihadist past, but not proving very successful at it:

El-Sayed’s record of jihadist support continues to dog his campaign, including a video of him saying, “You may not hate Muslims, [but they] definitely hate you.”

So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that his opponent, Rep. Mike Rogers, has been successful at building a coalition of Democrats for Rogers who apparently don’t want Detroit to be turned into Paristan. Formerly staunch Democrats in the Jewish community – appalled by the antisemitism and anti-Zionism of El-Sayed’s modern party have thrown their support behind Rogers.

We can all hope and pray that Rogers wins one more battle for America come Election Day. Once El-Sayed is vanquished, he can start a new career of making more homoerotic gym videos with fellow Islamic communist Hasan Piker. The best place for them to continue their bromance would be a cell in Guantanamo Bay.