In 2018, “The Squad” was dismissed by many Democrats as a fringe coalition of loud, radical freshmen from New York, Michigan, and Minnesota. Eight years later, the movement they helped build now dominates the ideological direction of the Democrat Party.

From wealth taxes, anti-Israel activism, to the weaponization of government against President Trump, the once-fringe socialist, grievance-driven agenda of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and their communist and Islamic allies has become mainstream Democrat orthodoxy.

But, that doesn’t explain why this transformation happened so quickly. Behind the scenes sits BerlinRosen, one of the most influential Democrat consulting and communications firms in the country.

The firm was co-founded by longtime Bill de Blasio confidant Jonathan Rosen and Valerie Berlin, a longtime ally of New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who is himself closely aligned with New York’s socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani. BerlinRosen’s influence extends far beyond local politics. Its parent company, Orchestra, employs top Democrat power brokers, including former Obama campaign manager and Kamala Harris adviser David Plouffe.

BerlinRosen is not merely advising Democrats. The firm is helping engineer the ideological transformation of the Democrat Party itself. Since 2022, BerlinRosen has aggressively expanded its relationship with some of the most radical members of Congress, including Pennsylvania Democrat Summer Lee and Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Greg Casar. A now-infamous 2022 post from BerlinRosen’s X account celebrated the election victories of its clients Summer Lee, Greg Casar, Maxwell Frost, and Dan Goldman. Today, those same lawmakers possess some of the furthest-left and anti-Trump voting records in Congress.

Rep. Summer Lee has emerged as one of the most aggressively anti-Israel members of the House of Representatives. In March 2026, Lee voted against H.Res. 1099, a resolution reaffirming that Iran remains the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.

In November 2023, Lee voted against H.Res. 798, which condemned support for Hamas, Hezbollah, and other terrorist organizations on college campuses. One month later, she voted against H.Res. 894, a bill that condemned antisemitism.

Lee’s rhetoric has matched her voting record. In April, Lee appeared in Michigan alongside Islamist Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, Rashida Tlaib, and Communist, antisemitic streamer Hasan Piker, who previously stated America “deserved” 9/11 and has repeatedly engaged in anti-American rhetoric while openly fantasizing about political violence against President Trump.

During the Michigan event, Lee openly referenced her support for anti-Israel activism following the October 7 Hamas attacks, stating:

“I remember the days after October 7th. There were very few of us taking that stance.”

Loomered confronted Lee both before and after the event regarding her association with Piker and her comments surrounding October 7. She refused to apologize in both instances.

Rashida Tlaib reacted similarly when questioned about her ties to Piker. Rather than condemn his comments about 9/11, Tlaib responded by asking, “Why are you picking on Hasan?”

Lee and Tlaib have also become leading advocates for a federal wealth tax. On April 15, the pair joined Jerry Nadler in unveiling legislation targeting billionaires under the banner of combating “wealth inequality.”

BerlinRosen client Greg Casar has followed a nearly identical ideological trajectory. Casar voted alongside Summer Lee against H.Res. 1099, refusing to support a resolution labeling Iran as the leading state sponsor of terrorism. He also voted “present” on the House resolution condemning antisemitism in December 2023.

In May 2025, Casar attacked congressional hearings investigating antisemitism tied to pro-Hamas activism on college campuses, dismissing the hearings as little more than efforts to shield “the Israeli government from criticism.” In the same statement, Casar accused President Trump of being “antisemitic.”

Casar’s influence inside Democrat leadership circles is substantial. As chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, he oversees one of the most powerful ideological factions inside Congress.

Ilhan Omar serves as Deputy Chair. Rashida Tlaib is one of the organization’s vice chairs. BerlinRosen clients Summer Lee, Dan Goldman, and Maxwell Frost all hold influential positions within the caucus structure as well.

Maxwell Frost, another BerlinRosen-backed lawmaker, has built a similarly radical record. Frost voted against H.Res. 1099, reaffirming Iran’s role as a terror sponsor and voted against the House resolution condemning Hamas in 2023. Although Frost later attempted to walk back the vote with a public apology, his legislative record continues to align with the anti-Israel faction of the Democrat Party.

Then there is Dan Goldman. Goldman previously hired Authentic Campaigns, the political consulting firm run by Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter, Loren Merchan, and radical left political operative Mike Nellis, while Merchan presided over President Trump’s trial in New York during the 2024 Presidential campaign.

Ironically, Goldman now finds himself in political competition with Brad Lander, another figure closely tied to BerlinRosen’s political orbit.

No matter who prevails in that battle, BerlinRosen wins. That reality reveals the true scale of the firm’s influence. BerlinRosen has embedded itself across multiple factions of the Democrat Party establishment, positioning itself at the center of power.

The firm’s client roster extends well beyond politics. BerlinRosen also represents major nonprofits, advocacy organizations, and corporations, including entities tied to prominent Jewish American business leaders and donors.

Ironically, Nicole Rosen, the Executive Vice President at BerlinRosen, leads the firm’s Jewish Affairs practice, where she advises nonprofits, foundations, and individuals in the Jewish community. Despite being the Executive Vice President of a consulting firm that represents some of America’s biggest Jew haters, Rosen shamelessly advertises herself on the BerlinRosen website as a “champion for the Jews”.

Rosen’s bio on the BerlinRosen website says:

“Nicole Rosen is Executive Vice President at BerlinRosen, where she leads the firm’s Jewish Affairs practice, advising nonprofits, foundations, and individuals championing the Jewish community. Prior to joining BerlinRosen, she founded one of Washington’s top boutique public affairs firms specializing in Jewish affairs. There, she led high-impact communications campaigns, including securing Harvard’s recent acknowledgment of Zionism as central to Jewish identity and its commitment to protecting Jews and Zionists under its non-discrimination policy. For more than a than a decade, Nicole also led communications for congressional and presidential campaigns and managed corporate communications for a Fortune 50 company.”

Rosen even had the audacity on her LinkedIn page to write about “continued rising antisemitism,” all while her firm represents and supports the most notorious Jew haters and Israel bashers in Congress.

It is also worth noting that Jonathan Rosen and his wife Debbie Rosen are members of Congregation Beth Elohim, a Reform Synagogue in Brooklyn, New York, where they both sit on the Board. Ironically, this is the same Jewish temple that is attended by Jewish New York Senator Chuck Schumer.

The rabbi of Congregation Beth Elohim is Rachel Timoner, a self-described female, lesbian, anti-Israel “rabbi”, who endorsed Zohran Mamdani for Mayor of New York City, despite his openly anti-Jewish and anti-Israel agenda. Timoner even joined Mamdani’s transition team when he was elected as Mayor of New York City in November of 2025.

Despite having a record of supporting Jew haters, in April of 2023, BerlinRosen Holdings announced it made a majority investment in M18 PR, a communications agency. M18 PR represents the Kushner companies with PR for specific projects, including the Puck Building Penthouses and the Austin Nichols House. Additionally, M18 also handles PR for multiple Witkoff Group projects, including: One High Line, Shell Bay, and Shore Club, according to the M18 website under their client list section. Both Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are Jewish, pro-Israel developers closely aligned with the Trump administration, the Republican Party, and pro-Israel and Jewish causes.

Why are Jewish Americans continuing to financially support or associate with a consulting firm actively helping elect and elevate some of the most anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, and openly pro-Islamic terror politicians in America?

Loomered has obtained additional information regarding BerlinRosen’s client network and political relationships. More reporting is forthcoming.

For Jewish American clients currently associated with BerlinRosen, now would be the time to reconsider your relationship with BerlinRosen.