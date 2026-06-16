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al jenkins's avatar
al jenkins
4d

EXCELLENT REPORTING : all the ' Receipts ' all of the time - who's ur fav street smart reporter ? ? - - survey says Laura Loomer . ....... .......blessings everyone

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4d

Amy Acton’s campaign looks less like grassroots enthusiasm and more like Democrat Party stagecraft with invoices and the permanent political class's manufacture of consent. First comes the endorsement. Then comes the press release. Then comes the media narrative that “momentum is building.” Then voters are supposed to believe ordinary Ohioans spontaneously fell in line behind another Democrat Party operative. But if campaigns are cutting checks to the same political entities supplying the applause, the public deserves disclosure, scrutiny, and hard questions. The Deep State-media complex calls this coalition building. Normal people call it pay-to-play politics. Ohio is Trump country. Acton cannot buy authenticity with union PAC transfers and staged enthusiasm. Follow the money.

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