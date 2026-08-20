FEC filings are showing voters exactly which policies elected Democrats truly support. The filings reveal that Democrat mega-donor and Jeffrey Epstein associate Reid Hoffman has poured $11 million into a PAC backing Texas Democrat U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico, a candidate who says he loves trans children and dances around in pink scarves on his birthday. Powerful Senate Democrats like DSCC Chair Kirsten Gillibrand and Adam Schiff, along with former January 6th Committee member Jamie Raskin, are also funding Talarico, showing just how radical the party’s elected officials have become.

Talarico once infamously stated:

“I love, I’m just going to say this because it’s on my mind, the trans children who showed up yesterday at the state Capitol to advocate for their humanity.”

Considering Talarico’s professed love of trans children, it is extremely eye-opening that Hoffman has pumped $11 million into Lone Star Rising PAC, which is backing Talarico’s Senate bid. FEC filings show Hoffman made a $10 million donation on June 30 and a $1 million donation on February 23 to Lone Star Rising, which FEC records show has spent heavily supporting Talarico. Loomer Unleashed previously reported on the February 23 donation.

Talarico’s radical embrace of the trans agenda is shared by the top House and Senate Democrats now writing him checks. FEC records show that on March 6, Off the Sidelines PAC, the leadership PAC of Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) Chair Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, donated to the Talarico for Texas committee.

It’s telling that DSCC Chair Gillibrand is bankrolling some of the weirdest U.S. Senate candidates in American history. She also gave to former Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner, who dropped out of the race after facing a serious sexual assault allegation.

The irony is rich, considering Gillibrand spent years falsely accusing President Trump of sexual assault. Talarico has the same habit of hurling wild accusations at Trump, once stating:

“They can’t protect their loved ones when the president (Trump) encourages violence against black sons and black daughters. They can’t protect their loved ones when the president (Trump) allows weapons of war on our streets and in our classrooms.”

Gillibrand, like Talarico, is also a strong supporter of the trans agenda, once posting to her X account:

“Transgender Americans are remarkable for the resilience and joy they show each day. It takes a great deal of courage to live openly and authentically. We see you—and we’re proud to celebrate you. Trans rights are human rights. We will defend them as such. #TransDayOfVisibility”

FEC records show Gillibrand is far from the only prominent Democrat funding Talarico. California Democrat U.S. Senator Adam Schiff donated to Talarico via his Advancing Democracy and Mobilization PAC.

Schiff is arguably the king of the left’s “Get Trump” conspiracy, playing a central role in the Russia hoax and then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s sham impeachment proceedings. Schiff is also a strong supporter of trans causes, once posting:

“Happy Pride Month, California! This month, we honor the enormous contributions LGBTQ+ Americans have made to our country and the fight for equality. With efforts to roll back the rights and freedoms of the American people, to erase our nation’s history, and to stoke fear, the fight for your right to be who you are and love who you want isn’t over, but it’s a fight I’m proud to support.”

Talarico has also received support from some of the weirdest Senate Democrats on Capitol Hill. Maryland U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen gave to Talarico via the Van Hollen Talarico Victory Fund. Van Hollen is the senator who famously traveled to El Salvador to meet with a deported illegal alien accused of being an MS-13 gang member.

Fitting, since Talarico is an open borders advocate who wants to abolish ICE, once stating:

“There is a secret police force (ICE) terrorizing our neighbors all over the state and all over this country… It is time to tear down this secret police force.”

Hawaii Democrat Senator Mazie Hirono is also a Talarico donor. Hirono is known for her bizarre ramblings in Senate hearings and, like Talarico, is a strong supporter of the trans agenda.

Talarico is gaining support among powerful House Democrats as well. Former January 6th Committee member Jamie Raskin donated to Talarico via his Summer Democracy Leadership PAC. Raskin is the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee and has called for the 25th Amendment to be used against President Trump.

Raskin is also a vocal supporter of the trans agenda, posting:

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the resilience of transgender Americans. We affirm, today and every day, that trans rights are human rights and that all our neighbors deserve to live safely and authentically.”

The most powerful forces on the left are lining up behind James Talarico, and the FEC records speak for themselves: pro-child mutilation policies and “Getting Trump” are the top issues elected Democrats care about.

Texas voters deserve to know who is really funding James Talarico, an Epstein associate and one of the most radical Democrats in Washington.