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LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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Texas voters should follow the money. Talarico is selling himself as a moral crusader while the most radical corners of the Democrat donor class and Senate machine write checks behind him. Hoffman money. DSCC-adjacent money. Schiff money. Raskin money. Gillibrand money. Open-borders politics. Anti-ICE rhetoric. Trans-youth activism. Green New Deal positioning. Trump obsession. This is the Democrat Party’s national project wearing a Texas costume. The candidate is the product. The donors are the tell. Talarico is not a Texas moderate. He is the donor-class avatar for institutional left-wing transformation.

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