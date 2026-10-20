LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann
Oct 21

A political director occupies a position of influence, and Angie Nixon cannot expect voters to ignore the abolitionist record Laura Loomer describes simply because she rejects the label herself. Hiring someone to help build a Senate campaign invites scrutiny of the judgment behind that appointment. Abolishing prisons demands a credible account of how society would restrain people who repeatedly commit serious violence, because their victims cannot live inside an activist’s slogan. Nixon should explain where she stands, where she disagrees with Gilmer, and which principles would govern her office. Until she does, the distance between her public assurances and her leadership choices remains a legitimate challenge to her credibility.

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