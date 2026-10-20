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In some ways, the people members of Congress hire to run their offices are more important than the members themselves. That’s why we need to scrutinize not just the candidates, but their campaign leadership.

And when you look at Florida Democrat US Senate candidate Angie Nixon, her campaign leadership is somehow even more extreme than she is.

Nixon’s hand-picked political director, Rachel Gilmer, is a radical left extremist who supports abolishing all police and abolishing all prisons. It’s a sign of how unthinkably extreme Democrats have gotten in the last 10 years that this kind of pro-anarchy policy is even in the public discourse.

Gilmer has been identified as Nixon’s political director by The New York Times, campaign finance reports, and Gilmer’s personal social media accounts. Gilmer is a paid staffer who likely wants to become Nixon’s chief of staff or legislative director.

In one of Gilmer’s social media posts below, she is seen reposting an image of the black power fist with the words “free them all” on a post calling for people to join the movement “fighting for a world without prisons.”

Gilmer served as the co-Executive Director of the so-called Dream Defenders, who explicitly describe themselves as police abolitionists who want to dismantle the criminal punishment system. Dream Defenders has also been accused of glorifying cop killers. Recently, Nixon was interviewed on CNN with Democrat Senator Chris Murphy.

Nixon lied and said people were “falsely accusing” her of trying to abolish prisons and defund the police, insisting she doesn’t know why people are saying those things about her. This is why. Nixon hired a political director to manage her US Senate campaign who led an anti-police organization that wants to abolish all prisons and release every violent criminal back onto the streets of America.

As a US Senator, Angie Nixon would work to abolish the police, close all prisons, and flood the streets of Florida with dangerous criminals, murderers, sexual predators, rapists, pedophiles, animal abusers, gang members, and terrorists who belong locked up in prison. Angie Nixon is way too extreme for Florida. This is disqualifying for anyone trying to become a US Senator. Angie Nixon is running against incumbent Republican Sen. Ashley Moody.

After years of gradually decreasing rates of violent crime in the United States, the Democrats’ pro-crime, anti-police policies and rhetoric of the last 10 years led to a huge uptick in crime, peaking in 2021. Now, with the country under President Trump’s policy of law and order, rates of violent crime, notably murder, are at a 40-year-low.

Graph: Consumer Shield Data: FBI

Left-wing propaganda outlets insist that crime actually lowered under Biden, which it did… after the Democrats caused a huge increase in it.

If you don’t want anarchy and criminals running wild in the streets, vote Ashley Moody for US Senate if you live in Florida.