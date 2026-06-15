Democrats really do pay their “Get Trumpers” well. FEC filings show Chuck Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC has paid Authentic Campaigns $1.9 million since 2025. Authentic Campaigns is a radical left political consulting firm run by Judge Merchan’s daughter, Loren Merchan, and Democrat political operative Mike Nellis. Judge Juan Merchan oversaw President Trump’s New York City trial, where Alvin Bragg essentially used a rigged Manhattan jury pool to “convict” President Trump in an effort to send him to prison so he couldn’t become President of the United States again.

According to the disbursements, Senate Majority PAC has paid $1.9 million to Authentic Campaigns for consulting, list acquisition, and web hosting. The FEC filing that documents the Senate Majority PAC payment to Authentic Campaigns for web hosting is significant because it suggests Judge Merchan’s daughter and Mike Nellis’s firm are running Chuck Schumer’s PAC website. This would make Mike Nellis and Loren Merchan some of Schumer’s top advisors.

Mike Nellis has taken a special interest in the Ohio Senate race, recently sharing an ad that smears Brown’s Trump-backed opponent as a Jeffrey Epstein enabler. On May 8th, Nellis posted the ad with the following caption:

“Absolutely brutal ad from Sherrod Brown tying his Republican opponent to Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. This is what I want to see from Democrats in November.”

On May 5th, Chuck Schumer’s Senate Majority PAC released a press statement announcing the PAC was planning on dumping $40 million into the Ohio Senate race to help Democrats take back the seat Sherrod Brown lost in 2024. It’s hard to believe any of this timing is a coincidence.

In reality, Senator Jon Husted has returned and donated to charity any campaign funds that could be linked to Jeffrey Epstein associates.

In comparison, Sherrod Brown has received thousands of dollars in donations from Jeffrey Epstein associate Reid Hoffman, who is also a Democrat mega-donor. Nellis must have known these facts, and yet he shared the ad anyway.

During the 2024 election, Authentic Campaigns received millions of dollars from elected Democrats leading up to and after President Trump’s trial, which was overseen by the father of one of its company executives. Key clients during this time included the Biden-Harris presidential campaign, Rep. Adam Schiff, Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Cory Booker, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, and the Senate Majority PAC.

Given Sherrod Brown’s close connections to Schumer and Schumer’s “Get Trump” associates, no one should be surprised that Brown has resorted to the dishonorable strategy of lying to Ohio voters about his support for Schumer. During an interview that aired on CNN last week, Brown said he did not know if he would back Schumer for Senate leader if he won the election, saying:

“I don’t know. I’m not, I’m not doing punditry.”

It’s laughable to believe that Brown would not support Schumer as Senate leader after Schumer just gave Brown $40 million in campaign support for his 2026 election. It’s up to Buckeye state voters to see through Sherrod’s charade and stop him from heading back to Washington, where he will do nothing but carry water for far-left, “Get Trump” Democrats like Chuck Schumer.