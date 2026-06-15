LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The permanent political class always tells you there is no conflict, no coordination, no machine, and no story. Then the money shows up. Schumer’s PAC pays the firm. The firm is tied to Judge Merchan’s daughter. The judge oversaw the Trump case. The same Democrat Party orbit pushes impeachment, prosecutions, Epstein smears, Senate attacks, and endless “Get Trump” messaging. Maybe every payment is technically reportable and legal. Fine. That is not the question. The question is whether Americans can see the racket. They can. Democrats pay Get Trumpers well, and the Deep State-media complex calls it democracy.

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