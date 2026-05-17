The artificial intelligence firm Anthropic, which was recently thrown out of the Pentagon and declared a supply chain risk to U.S. national security by the Department of War, is actively inserting itself into American politics through large political donations. FEC records show a coordinated effort to undermine President Donald Trump and boost candidates aligned with the Democrat establishment.

New records and disclosures reveal that Anthropic recently poured $20 million into a 501(c)(4) called Public First Action, which then spun up political action committees designed to influence the 2026 midterm elections.

Anthropic’s money flows into a nonprofit, which then seeds PACs that can directly influence elections. One of those entities, Jobs and Democracy PAC, is now emerging as a central player in funding candidates who have openly called for the removal of President Trump through extraordinary measures, or as I call it, a slow moving coup.

FEC records show the Jobs and Democracy PAC is backing multiple House candidates who have publicly supported invoking the 25th Amendment against Trump. On March 16, Jobs and Democracy PAC paid $24,000 to Public Policy Polling (PPP), a Democrat-aligned polling firm. That same day, PPP released a poll claiming Democrat US Senate candidate Roy Cooper was leading Republican Michael Whatley in North Carolina.

Public Policy Polling’s client list reads ike a directory of Democrat power players, including Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams, and multiple Democrat governors and senators. It also serves as a go-to polling firm for the DCCC, DSCC, DGA, and other major Democrat infrastructure groups.

As I’ve previously reported, Roy Cooper is closely tied to Chuck Schumer’s political machine. Here is how the pipeline works: a PAC that is funded through Anthropic-linked channels that then pays a Democrat polling firm, and a favorable poll for a Democrat candidate appears the same day. It is a classic example of manipulating the electorate to achieve a desired outcome, and Democrats have been using this dirty tactic for years.

At the same time, Jobs and Democracy PAC has been aggressively funding candidates who want to remove President Trump from office or lock him up. Representative Valerie Foushee, a Democrat Congresswoman in North Carolina, received over $1.6 million in TV and radio ad support from the Jobs and Democracy PAC in February alone. Shortly after, she posted publicly calling for President Trump to be impeached and for his cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment:

Alex Bores, an anti-Trump Democrat Congressional candidate running for Congress in New York’s 12th district to fill Democrat Congressman Jerry Nadler’s seat, received multiple contributions from the Jobs and Democracy PAC to support digital ad buys, including approximately $137,000 on February 17, 2026, and $141,525 on February 23. On February 27, 2026, the PAC spent $188,700 on a digital ad buy benefiting Bores.

Collin Allred, who previously voted to impeach President Trump twice, also received significant support in February, including a $150,000 digital ad and production buy for his Congressional campaign in Texas.

The operation runs through firms tied to Obama-era political operatives. Jobs and Democracy PAC funneled $2,230,569 through Bryson Gillette, a firm founded by former Obama advisor Bill Burton.

Bryson Gillette’s client network extends deep into the progressive leftist political ecosystem, including figures like Summer Lee, who recently campaigned with Muslim Communist Hasan Piker, pro-Muslim Brotherhood Michigan US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and pro- Hamas Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib in Michigan. Piker has called for the assassination of President Trump and United States Senator Rick Scott, and he is on video calling for the mass murder of capitalists. Representative Lee has refused to disavow Piker’s rhetoric, even after yet another assassination attempt against President Trump and members of his cabinet.

Anthropic money moves into political nonprofits as opposed to candidates directly. Those nonprofits create PACs used to fund radical left candidates, polling firms, and political consultants embedded within the Democrat machine and deeply tied to Barack Hussein Obama’s political apparatus.

Anthropic recently launched its own PAC in April called “Anthropac”, signaling that even more direct political spending is on the horizon from the Woke AI company. At the same time, the company is actively engaged in legal battles against the Trump administration, including its lawsuit against the Department of War.

This is a coordinated political operation backed by massive financial resources, embedded Democrat infrastructure, and a clear ideological target.

Anthropic is building influence, shaping narratives, and funding candidates who are openly committed to taking down President Trump via a soft coup that can easily be assisted with AI technology to manipulate the masses and spread disinformation against the Trump administration and the America First Agenda. It is worth noting that all of these actions by Anthropic come at a time when their CEO, Dario Amodei, claims he and his company are not anti-American and anti-Trump woke progressive leftists.

Voters and the American people should understand exactly what is happening here. This is how power is built behind the scenes, and it’s happening before our eyes. Just imagine how catastrophic a misuse of this power will be for our country if woke AI companies like Anthropic are not regulated and reeled in by the Trump administration and the Department of War.

Knowing what Anthropic’s Claude model and AI are capable of, we can’t afford to find out…