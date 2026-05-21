After spending time in Israel last November, I reached a firm conclusion that many people in Washington are too cowardly to say out loud: Israel must end its dependence on U.S. aid, and the U.S. must end all military aid to Israel.

I hope that by the end of President Trump’s administration and the beginning of the next Republican administration in 2028, we see zero military aid flowing from the United States to Israel.

This is the most pro-Israel position there is, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agrees.

A truly sovereign Israel cannot be financially dependent on American politicians, Pentagon bureaucrats, State Department appeasers, Democrat antisemites, or weak Republicans who use foreign aid as a leash to dictate how Israel is allowed to defend itself from the threat of Islamic terrorists.

When asked by Australian broadcaster Erin Molan if he supports ending U.S. military aid to Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “it’s time for Israel to become independent,” before noting that he would “probably have something to say about that very soon.”

Shortly after that interview, Netanyahu said the same thing again on 60 Minutes.

“I want to draw down to zero the American financial support, the financial component of the military cooperation that we have,” Netanyahu told CBS News. “Because we receive $3.8 billion a year. I think that it’s time that we wean ourselves from the remaining military support.”

Netanyahu is now publicly saying what I have been saying: Israel must become independent. The current 10-year U.S. military aid package to Israel, negotiated under the Obama administration in 2016, totals $38 billion and runs from fiscal year 2019 through fiscal year 2028. That comes out to roughly $3.8 billion annually.

For years, supporters of U.S. aid to Israel have correctly argued that much of that money returns to the United States through defense contracts, American jobs, weapons manufacturing, technology, pharmaceuticals, and joint security cooperation. Netanyahu himself has noted that most of the aid effectively comes back to America in the form of jobs and economic stimulus. This is true, and the ROI America receives from investing in Israel is enormous.

But Israel’s sovereignty is also at stake. Military aid creates golden handcuffs for Israel. It gives American officials leverage to tell Israel how to fight, when to stop fighting, who it is allowed to target, how it should respond to Iran, whether it can fully eradicate Hamas, whether it can neutralize Hezbollah, and whether it can destroy the Iranian nuclear threat before it is too late.

America First means we stop dictating to a sovereign nation how to run its government, its military, and its national defense. Israel should be able to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities and eliminate terrorist leaders without U.S. interference.

Once U.S. military aid to Israel ends, the Pentagon’s leash comes off. Israel’s wars become Israel’s wars. Their foreign policy decisions become their own. And the United States will no longer have the same financial mechanism it has repeatedly used to restrain Israel from taking the military actions necessary to guarantee its survival.

Recently, I told The New York Times:

“I don’t foresee the G.O.P. being as explicitly pro-Israel anymore. Whether the criticism is legitimate or not, or whether it’s foreign funded or not, it’s there. And perception is reality.”

I also said of the growing anti-Israel hysteria on the Right, “It’s like a psychosis. It’s literally a psychosis. It really is Israel derangement syndrome.”

That is the truth. While most conservatives still support Israel, fringe elements inside the Republican Party have become obsessed with attacking the Jewish state. They sound almost identical to the radical Left. They blame Israel for everything. They pretend Iran is not a threat. They ignore Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and the Islamic Republic’s decades-long war against civilization.

But let’s be clear. The divide inside the GOP does not even come close to the Jew-hatred and anti-Israel fanaticism that has infected the Democrat Party. Democrats march with Hamas sympathizers, call Israel an apartheid state, and demand arms embargoes against Israel while Islamic terrorists hold hostages and fire rockets at civilians. Democrats have turned anti-Israel activism into a central plank of their activist base. That is why Israel cannot allow its future to depend on American elections.

Israel cannot allow its survival to depend on whether Democrats win the White House, whether isolationists dominate the GOP, or whether online influencers decide that attacking Israel gets them more engagement and larger X payouts.

While in Israel, I visited the edge of Israel’s borders with Gaza and Syria. I met survivors of the October 7 Islamic terrorist ambush who defended their kibbutz from Hamas terrorists. I met members of the IDF struggling with PTSD. I met the parents of children murdered by Hezbollah rocket attacks in the Golan Heights. I met members of the Knesset. I met family members of Druze victims of Abu Mohammed Al-Julani’s violence against religious minorities in Syria.

My biggest takeaway was that Israel must become fully sovereign to guarantee its security, and the only way to do that is by ending all U.S. aid to Israel.

We cannot claim “America First” while underwriting another country’s military and then allowing our own roads, border wall, election integrity systems, veterans services, and domestic infrastructure to fall apart.

At the same time, we cannot pretend Israel is some helpless client state. Israel is a powerful, advanced, technologically sophisticated nation with one of the strongest militaries in the world. It can and should stand on its own. Cutting aid would also remove the favorite talking point of the anti-Israel Right and the antisemitic Left.

In the past, I supported U.S. aid to Israel because I believed Israel’s security and America’s security were inseparable. But the politics of the issue have changed. If Israel remains overly reliant on U.S. military aid, it will be restrained by the same American bureaucracy that has repeatedly empowered Iran, appeased terrorists, funded bad actors, and lectured Israel while Israeli civilians and American citizens are murdered by jihadists.

Netanyahu understands that Israel must prepare for a future where American support is no longer guaranteed. He understands that the current aid package expires in 2028. He understands that if Democrats recapture power in Washington, the drawdown may need to happen much faster than anyone expected. He knows that the best way to preserve the U.S.-Israel alliance is to make it an alliance of two strong, sovereign nations, not a relationship built on financial dependency and political leverage.

If you truly believe Israel has a right to exist as a sovereign state, then you should support ending all U.S. military aid to Israel.