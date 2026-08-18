The Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee issued multiple statements of support for Islamic communist US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed just hours after Haley Stevens conceded Michigan’s Democrat U.S. Senate primary election to him. The endorsement comes as the DSCC has opened joint fundraising committees with Senate candidates Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Jon Ossoff of Georgia, Alex Vindman of Florida, and James Talarico of Texas – all of whom are attempting to run their races in Trump-won states as “moderates.” El-Sayed and his extremist friends are anything but moderates and their exactly the kind of far-left candidates the DSCC loves endorsing.

The DSCC released a joint statement from Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer and DSCC Chair Kirsten Gillibrand announcing their support for El-Sayed, which reads in part:

“Democrats are united by a common purpose: putting a check on Donald Trump by defeating his Republican enablers and taking back the Senate. We look forward to working with Abdul and Democrats across Michigan to win this seat in November.”

The DSCC also promoted El-Sayed on its official X account, posting:

“BREAKING: Dr. Abdul El-Sayed is officially the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate in Michigan! A born-and-raised Michigander, @AbdulElSayed has inspired thousands of Michiganders across the state. Now he’s going to the Senate to keep fighting for affordable health care and lower costs.”

Absent from the DSCC’s celebration of the “born-and-raised Michigander” is any mention that El-Sayed spent his summers in Egypt and has praised the Muslim Brotherhood, as Loomered exclusively reported.

The endorsement comes as the DSCC works to build joint fundraising committees with candidates in Trump-won states who are campaigning as “moderates.” In Ohio, Sherrod Brown’s Ohio Senate Victory 2026 committee links Friends of Sherrod Brown directly with the DSCC.

This is all while Brown takes donations from radical left senators like Cory Booker, who give to Brown via fundraising committees that do not carry their names. Brown has also created two joint fundraising committees with James Talarico in an apparent attempt to transform Ohio.

In Florida, Alexander Vindman’s Alex Vindman Victory Fund combines Alex Vindman for Florida with the Democratic Executive Committee of Florida and the DSCC.

Vindman, who claims grassroots support while Schumer’s Senate Democrats bankroll his campaign, has also accepted donations from far-left Senate Democrats who gave to him using fundraising committees that do not contain their names. He has also created joint fundraising committees with radical left Texas Senate candidate James Talarico and Chuck Schumer’s DSCC.

Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff’s Ossoff Victory Fund brings together Jon Ossoff for Senate, the Georgia Federal Elections Committee, Health Jobs Justice, and the DSCC.

James Talarico’s Talarico Victory Fund operates the same way, joining Talarico for Texas, the Texas Democrat Party, and the DSCC.

Senate Democrats and their “moderate” candidates have also created broader multi-candidate joint fundraising vehicles with the DSCC. The Blue Senate Candidate Fund’s current participants include the DSCC along with Sherrod Brown’s Friends of Sherrod Brown, Roy Cooper’s Cooper for North Carolina, Jon Ossoff’s Jon Ossoff for Senate, Chris Pappas for Senate, Alaskans for Mary, Alex Vindman’s Alex Vindman for Florida, and James Talarico’s Talarico for Texas.

Two other multi-candidate committees are also incorporating Sen. Adam Schiff’s operation with the DSCC. The Brown, Pappas, Peltola, Talarico Senate Victory Fund includes the DSCC, Sherrod Brown’s Friends of Sherrod Brown, Chris Pappas for Senate, Alaskans for Mary, James Talarico’s Talarico for Texas, and Adam Schiff’s Schiff for Senate.

This, while the Pappas, Peltola, Talarico, Vindman Senate Victory Fund brings together the DSCC, Chris Pappas for Senate, Alaskans for Mary, James Talarico’s Talarico for Texas, Alexander Vindman’s Alex Vindman for Florida, and Schiff for Senate.

Schiff’s fundraising committees being attached to the DSCC as it endorsed Abdul El-Sayed should further set off alarm bells. On Wednesday, Schiff refused to condemn Abdul for campaigning with Hasan Piker, an individual who said that America deserved 9/11.

As President Trump recently pointed out in a Truth Social post, Abdul has embraced crazy Islamic communist policies like packing the Supreme Court and admitting Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico as states, which would give the Democrat Party an eternal super majority.

Given their financial ties to the DSCC, and the DSCC’s ties to Abdul El-Sayed, the only way for these “moderate” Senate candidates to distance themselves from Abdul and his crazy Islamic communist policies is to issue statements disavowing him. Until they do, voters in Ohio, Florida, Georgia, and Texas deserve to know exactly who their so called “moderate” candidates are raising money with.