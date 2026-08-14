LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Chris Anderson's avatar
Chris Anderson
19h

These people are so horrible that something needs to done. Vet them all,Congress and those that work for them.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

The DSCC cannot bankroll Flanagan and El-Sayed with one hand and sell fake “moderates” with the other. That is the whole con. Flanagan talks about ripping ICE apart, Medicare for All, blocking bombs, and Supreme Court “reform,” which everyone in politics understands means breaking the Court because the left cannot win honestly under the Constitution as written. Omar endorses her. The DSCC blesses her. Then the same Senate machine asks Ohio, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, and Texas voters to pretend their local Democrat is different. No. Same cartel. Same agenda. Different packaging.

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