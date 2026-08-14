Tuesday night’s election results out of Minnesota proved yet again that there is no such thing as a “moderate” Senate Democrat. Within hours of Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan’s victory in the Minnesota Democrat U.S. Senate primary, the Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) announced its support for her, even as the same committee fundraises for Senate Democrat candidates running as “moderates” in pro-Trump states. One of Flanagan’s main endorsers and allies is Minnesota jihadist, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Flanagan, like Omar, has embraced the same brand of Islamic Communist policies as Michigan’s Abdul El-Sayed, including ripping apart ICE and packing the United States Supreme Court.

Shortly after Flanagan’s victory on Tuesday, the DSCC posted its endorsement of her. This is their second radical endorsement in less than two weeks, after it announced its support for Michigan Islamic Communist Abdul El-Sayed last week.

Flanagan has embraced the same Islamic Communist policies as El-Sayed. Like El-Sayed, she is also endorsed by Ilhan Omar, who appeared in multiple videos with Flanagan on and just before the Minnesota primary.

Omar has good reason to support Flanagan, who is a devout supporter of the Islamic Communist agenda. For starters, Flanagan has appeared numerous times in a hijab on Somali TV, despite claiming to be a “devout Catholic”.

Flanagan is also a supporter of abolishing ICE, posting that she is running for U.S. Senate to:

“Rip ICE apart.”

In addition to wanting to “Rip ICE apart”, Flanagan also wants to “pass Medicare for all”, “Block the bombs,” and the rest of the post reads exactly like Abdul El-Sayed’s talking points.

Packing the United States Supreme Court is another issue on which Flanagan lines up with Ilhan Omar and Abdul El-Sayed. It is widely believed the Islamic Communists want to pack the Supreme Court so they can issue unconstitutional taxes targeting Trump supporters while ramming through the policies that would cement an Islamic Communist caliphate in America, including adding Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico as states and canceling the Electoral College. The Islamic communists also want to pack the US Supreme Court to change the US Constitution so that foreign-born individuals can run for President of the United States. These measures would hand the Islamic Communist Democrat Party permanent control of America’s government for eternity via a Democrat supermajority.

The DSCC appears eager to bankroll this Islamic Communist power grab. As we pointed out before the Minnesota primary election results came in on Tuesday, a fundraising committee called the Flanagan Victory Fund was created in July. The DSCC already operates joint Victory Fund fundraising committees with Georgia Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff and Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico – the Ossoff Victory Fund and the Talarico Victory Fund. It would not be shocking if the next FEC update shows the DSCC listed on the Flanagan Victory Fund as well.

Following El-Sayed’s victory in Michigan last week, we exposed how Florida Democrat Senate candidate Alex Vindman, North Carolina Senate candidate Roy Cooper, Ohio Senate candidate Sherrod Brown, and Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico all have joint fundraising ventures with the DSCC.

Each of those candidates is running as a “moderate Democrat.” But the DSCC cannot bankroll Islamic Communists like El-Sayed and Flanagan with one hand and then sell voters “moderates” with the other. The same political machine funds them all, and voters should see past their “moderate” label as they head to the polls this November.