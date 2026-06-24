Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is one of the few Sunshine State Republicans backing the appointment of Stuart Bell to be the new President of the University of Florida. Bell’s appointment has received criticism from Florida Republicans over his embrace of DEI during his time as President of the University of Alabama. DeSantis is likely backing Bell because his mega donor, Mori Hosseini, who is Iranian, also backs Bell. Hosseini is the Chairman of the Board at UF. This is yet another example of the absurd corruption currently plaguing Florida under DeSantis’ lack of leadership.

Stuart R. Bell continues lying about his decade-long embrace of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives by claiming that DEI was never a formal directive or mission while he was President at the University of Alabama from 2015 to 2025.

However, the facts tell a different story. On July 23, 2024, the University of Alabama’s official news site published a detailed announcement, which essentially stated that despite the enactment of state law SB 129, which banned DEI, the practice would still be enforced under Bell’s leadership at University of Alabama. In the press release, Bell declared,

“Our mission has not wavered, and we remain committed to our institutional goals to welcome all, serve all and see all thrive and succeed,” while unveiling the rebranded “Division of Opportunities, Connections and Success.”

The statement then went on explaining how the University of Alabama planned to work around the newly passed anti-DEI law, with the statement reading:

“A newly established Division of Opportunities, Connections and Success furthers the University’s efforts to promote success for everyone in the UA community, including those who may face educational access and achievement challenges. It is led by Dr. Christine Taylor, a seasoned senior executive with a successful background in change management, program development, marketing, recruitment and process improvement.”

Bell has been a long-time advocate for DEI. In the summer of 2017, the University of Alabama announced the hiring of Dr. G. Christine Taylor as the university’s very first Vice President and Associate Provost for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Even more disturbing is the fact that Bell and the University of Alabama doubled down on DEI initiatives following the BLM and George Floyd riots. On November 16, 2020, Bell praised the university’s plans to enact even more DEI policies. He was quoted on the University of Alabama website saying:

“I am proud of the thoughtful work of this committee to actively identify practices that will enhance the UA experience for all students, faculty, and staff. This is personal and critical for me, and it strengthens our campus-wide commitment to fostering a culture of inclusivity.”

Florida elected officials have recently posted their concerns about the University of Florida’s decision to hire Bell, given his DEI background. Florida Congressman Greg Steube posted on May 26, 2026, “Pretty embarrassing for UF that the Secretary of Education has to step in because the Board’s decisions are so egregious. UF deserves leadership focused on merit, not another DEI devotee. And you can thank @Sen_Albritton for greenlighting these board appointments right before a new governor takes office.”

In a follow-up post on June 8, 2026, Steube wrote, “Has UF’s Board of Trustees learned nothing from the disastrous Santa Ono pick? Floridians rejected DEI. Yet UF is again considering a candidate who proudly promotes rejected woke ideology. UF deserves a president focused on academic excellence. Not woke activism.”

Meanwhile, Florida United States Senator Rick Scott has questioned the legal process surrounding the University of Florida’s proposed hiring of Bell. In a scathing four-page letter dated May 20, 2026, U.S. Senator Rick Scott zeroed in on the presidential search process for Dr. Stuart Bell. He repeatedly called out what he described as a deeply flawed and non-compliant effort that failed to interview three candidates as explicitly mandated under Florida law and was conducted with zero transparency for parents and taxpayers.

Scott was particularly enraged over the crazy multimillion-dollar payout clause in interim UF President Dr. Donald Landry’s contract. He noted that neither the UF Board nor the Board of Governors ever voted on it.

Making Landry’s buyout even more insane is the fact that Landry has been committed to banning DEI from the University of Florida. Landry’s DEI policies are a stark contrast to Bell’s.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is one of the few Sunshine State lawmakers who has thrown his full public support behind Stuart Bell’s appointment despite the growing backlash. DeSantis’ support of Bell is likely due to the fact that DeSantis’s mega donor and University of Florida Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini strongly supports Bell.

In the June 10 University of Florida official announcement stating Bell had been selected as the university’s president, Hosseini is quoted as saying:

“The Board of Trustees’ unanimous vote today is a resounding and undeniable show of support for Dr. Stuart Bell, who is exactly the right leader at the right time for the University of Florida. Dr. Bell’s vast experience, solid character and strong leadership ability will be critical in taking UF to the very highest ranks of U.S. higher education,” said Mori Hosseini, UF Board of Trustees Chair.”

It seems as though Hosseini has poured money into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ coffers to ensure that DeSantis supports his decisions. FEC records show Hosseini’s company, ICI Homes Residential Holdings LLC, donated $250,000 to Ron DeSantis’ failed 2024 presidential campaign against President Donald Trump via a donation to the pro-DeSantis Presidential campaign PAC NEVER BACK DOWN INC. on June 1, 2023. Hosseini also personally contributed $50,000 to Never Back Down just five months later on November 17, 2023.

Hosseini had a deep obsession with supporting DeSantis’ failed presidential run as he also made multiple donations to RESTORE OUR NATION (RON PAC), including $3,300 on July 23, 2023, and two $6,600 contributions on May 25, 2023. These donations are a portion of over $1 million total in donations from Hosseini and his companies to DeSantis’s failed presidential aspirations through various PACS in support of DeSantis’s campaign.

DeSantis has a habit of bending the rules and accepting gifts from Hosseini. The Miami Herald and other Florida news outlets have previously reported on a $28,000 golf simulator Hosseini provided for the Governor’s Mansion.

Naturally, on May 18, 2026, DeSantis announced his support for Bell to be the University of Florida’s next President, tweeting:

“Congrats to Dr. Stuart Bell on being selected by the University of Florida to be the next university president. Dr. Bell did much to elevate the University of Alabama when he was the president in Tuscaloosa and I have no doubt that he will help UF reach new heights during his tenure in Gainesville. He is a great selection and has my full support!”

Governor DeSantis, at the likely request of Mori Hosseini, has significantly empowered Hosseini at the University of Florida by appointing him to the Board of Trustees early in his administration and reappointing him on June 9, 2025. DeSantis’ continued support of Hosseini has allowed him to rise to the influential position of Board Chairman at UF.

UF Board Chairman Mori Hosseini has used his power at the University of Florida to fiercely advocate for DEI. Hosseini was a strong supporter of the failed University of Florida president nominee Santa J. Ono. The Board of Governors rejected Ono in a 10 to 6 vote primarily over his pro-DEI record at the University of Michigan.

Santa Ono has publicly criticized the Trump administration over its efforts to curb DEI programs in higher education. In April 2025, Ono initially signed a letter from over 600 university presidents accusing the Trump administration of “unprecedented government overreach and political interference.”

Ono then unsinged his name to the letter in an apparent attempt to pull a fast one over Univeristy of Florida officials, as Ono is committed to supporting DEI.

During his time at the University of Michigan, Ono declared, “Racism is one of America’s original sins, and the University of Michigan has not been immune.”

Mori Hosseini is also helping run the University of Florida’s UF Health Jacksonville. Florida Politics reported the Florida Legislature approved $10 million in taxpayer dollars as “much needed” emergency support for the struggling UF Health Jacksonville hospital system. Just four days later, on July 29, 2024, UF Health announced a major new five-year “partnership” sponsorship deal with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.

After the partnership was announced, Hosseini was quoted in Florida media praising the deal, “The University of Florida has big plans with Jacksonville, and our partnership with the Jaguars is just the start. We’re excited about the future.”

One thing is for certain, Ron DeSantis and his cronies have done awful things to the state of Florida, which is one of the reasons why he was rejected by the American people when he ran for President in 2024. Luckily, DeSantis will be leaving the governorship soon. However, his installed allies could long outlast him, which is why Stuart Bell should not become the University of Florida president and why Mori Hosseini should be removed from his University of Florida board position.