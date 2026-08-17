Arkansas Democrat US Senate candidate Hallie Shoffner has remained silent on the Michigan Democrat Senate primary, where Islamic Communist Abdul El-Sayed clinched victory after bringing Hasan Piker, who has claimed America deserved 9/11, along to his campaign stops.

Shoffner’s silence on Michigan looks like an attempt to brand herself a “moderate,” but her financial ties to Abdul El-Sayed’s most prominent supporters raise serious questions about her “moderate” image.

As Loomered.com previously reported, FEC records show Shoffner donated $25 to Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign in August 2019 and $15 to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign in September 2020. Both Warren and AOC have since become vocal supporters of Abdul El-Sayed, with AOC even starring in a campaign ad alongside the Islamic communist.

Abdul was grateful for the support. After AOC’s endorsement, he wrote:

“AOC has changed the trajectory of American politics and inspired a generation to believe that government really can work for working people. I am deeply honored to earn her endorsement for US Senate. Together, we’re proving that even in the face of unprecedented outside spending, a movement powered by the people can win.” He added: “AOC has spent her career taking on the powerful on behalf of everyday people, and she has shown all of us what courageous, smart, values-driven leadership looks like. I’m deeply honored to earn her endorsement. Onward to victory.”

Following Warren’s endorsement, Abdul said:

“Senator Warren’s vision for our future — one where corporations can’t buy politicians and people can afford to put food on the table — speaks to Americans everywhere. Michigan needs unbought, principled leadership, and with Senator Warren’s support, we can get rid of the chokehold that corporations have on our government.”

Abdul’s domestic agenda – court packing, Medicare for All, and a wealth tax – has long been championed by both Warren and AOC. His pro-Islamic policies, including abolishing ICE and scaling back America’s energy and weapons production in the name of “climate change” and “genocide,” line up with Warren and AOC’s positions too.

Loomered.com previously reported that Shoffner supports the same policies as Abdul El-Sayed, Warren, and AOC, including the pro-Islamic-Communist push to abolish ICE and promoting the Green New Deal.

Shoffner’s campaign proudly lists an endorsement from the National Education Association on her website, the radical-leftist union that shut down schools during COVID, forever damaging the health and well-being of millions of American children.

The Michigan Education Association (the NEA’s state chapter) announced in June that it would not be making an endorsement in the Democrat Senate primary. But the union’s screening committee found all three Democrats running, including Abdul El-Sayed, “well qualified for the job,” and said in a statement widely reported in Michigan media:

“The MEA adds the three, Congresswoman Haley Stevens, state Senator Mallory McMorrow, and former Detroit health director Abdul El-Sayed, are all ‘steadfast supporters of our issues.’”

Shoffner’s website also touts an endorsement from far-left New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim. Kim has been endorsed by MoveOn.org, the same pro-Islamic-Communist-aligned organization that has also endorsed Abdul El-Sayed.

Hallie Shoffner’s financial and policy ties to Abdul El-Sayed’s most committed supporters speak for themselves. If Shoffner wants to distance herself from Abdul and his agenda, she should say so directly instead of pretending to be a “moderate” during the general election just so she can deceive voters and win and govern like a far-left lunatic.