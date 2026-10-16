LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 17

A governor’s pen can turn campaign alliances into consequences for every taxpayer. Acton should say plainly whether she supports Mohamed’s religious-food grants and proposed restrictions on immigration enforcement. A warm endorsement deserves cold examination when the candidate receiving it could sign the legislation. Every appropriation must justify its cost, and every restriction on enforcement must answer for its effect on public safety. Vivek Ramaswamy should press those choices relentlessly instead of letting this campaign dissolve into reassuring slogans. Ohio voters deserve to know whose proposals Acton would champion, what she would veto, and whether her governing priorities match the moderate image being sold.

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