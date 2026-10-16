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Early voting is under way in Ohio, and it’s imperative for voters in the Buckeye State to get out in force if they want to stop the Islamic takeover of America.

Ohio Democrat candidate for governor, Amy Acton, has been endorsed by Somali-born Muslim Ohio state Rep. Ismail Mohamed. Acton is so proud of Mohamed’s endorsement that she has bragged about it for the last year on her website.

Despite the fact that Somalia’s only contribution to the human race is piracy and large-scale daycare fraud, America has been inundated with Somali politicians who feel that we need them to move forward as a country. In a video recently obtained by Loomer Unleashed, Mohamed is seen speaking Somali and telling the Somali community (which is largely made up of illegal aliens) on Somali TV to vote this November for Amy Acton for Governor and Sherrod Brown for US Senate.

It’s worth noting that the foreign-born Mohamed produces all of his campaign materials in Somali. If elected governor of Ohio, Acton would be the person signing all of his garbage “Somalia First” and pro-Islamic legislation into law, and there is a lot of it.

Ismail Mohamed puts Somalia first

Earlier this year, Mohamed introduced legislation to block ICE from enforcing federal law, likely because so many Somalians are in the country illegally. Many of them also have ties to ISIS, Al Shabaab, and other Islamic terror groups, which is why ICE’s efforts are so important.

Even if the Somali invasion of America doesn’t result in actual terrorism, Somalis seem to be the leading perpetrators of fraud in America. (Again: the only thing Somalia has given the human race is piracy.) How many times do we have to get burned before we learn our lesson?

In another video message, Mohamed explicitly laid out his plans to “lobby for Somalia and Somalia’s interests in the US.” He wants to plunder Ohio’s state coffers to send back to his home country and even build a statue to honor Sayid Mohamed Abdullah Hassan, the so-called “father of Somalia,” although Somalia is such a disaster he’s less of a father and more of a deadbeat dad.

In a video message to the Somali community in Ohio, Rep. Mohamed said,

“I like to thank Somali National TV and its management. There are two historic achievements that we have made in the state of Ohio, especially Columbus city. The first thing is Sayid Mohamed Abdullah Hassan (Mad Mullah). He is the father of Somalia, whose dignity and honor is unequaled by any other Somali through out the history. I’ve pioneered the idea of commemorating a monument even before I got elected. If anybody is worthy enough to have street named after him is Sayid Mohamed Abdullah Hassan. And it is history for us to have to name a street in Columbus, Ohio after him. We have 20 or more different political representatives. And of course, Ilhan Omar is our representative at the federal level from the State of Minnesota. We have more than 10 representatives in the city and at the state level. We have established an tight knit organization. We are all in one room Group Chat. Our main objective is to discuss things that concern Somalia. It’s our country. It’s our people. Our aim as united front is to lobby for Somalia, helping waive (Somalia’s) national debt and maritime crisis. Anybody who lives in Columbus, Ohio: please vote. We need your support. We want you to knock doors. Thank you very much.”

Make no mistake. A vote for Amy Acton is a vote for Somalia First. A vote for Amy Acton is a vote for the Somali-fraud industrial complex.

Ismail Mohamed supports the Islamification of America, and Amy Acton will help him if elected as Governor

As an Ohio state legislator, earlier this year, Mohamed introduced House Bill 562, which would use Ohio taxpayer dollars to establish a grant program to “help” local schools and public universities provide Halal meals to students in Ohio.

Mohamed’s bill would direct Islamic grants to run through the Ohio Department of Agriculture, ultimately leading to all meat and dairy farming in Ohio becoming Halal-certified in compliance with Sharia Law. It would hurt Ohio agriculture, discriminate against the overwhelming majority of the state’s non-Muslim farmers, violate the First Amendment, and incentivize ritual animal torture.

Halal is frequently compared to the Jewish principle of kosher, which is yet another false moral equivalency between the tyranny of Islam and the Judeo-Christian principles that created Western Civilization. For those unfamiliar, Halal is Islamic animal torture. As one academic wrote:

“In the United States, Islamic slaughter, as practiced under the ritual exception to the Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (“HMSA”), is often anything but humane.”

Muslims are required to eat Halal food, codifying ritual animal cruelty. However, in (yet) another staggering example of the red-green alliance between communists and jihadists trying to destroy America, animal-rights group PETA defends halal food preparation, noting that the warlord Mohammad “was the embodiment of mercy and had compassion for all sentient beings.”

President Trump was not exaggerating when he said Ohio and Minnesota are being taken over by Somali Muslims.

This invasion was brought to the people of Ohio and Minnesota by Barack Hussein Obama, our nation’s first Muslim president. Obama preached the need for massive amounts of Islamic “refugee resettlement” when he was President because he knew these Muslims would be parents of the next generation of Democrat voters and grandparents of the next generation of jihadists to “fundamentally transform America”.

Not content with the damage he has already done, Obama is scheduled to campaign for Brown and Acton in Ohio on Oct. 24.

When Democrats insist that this is all okay because “America is a nation of immigrants,” they are of course lying. America is a nation of immigrants who chose to become American. America was never a nation of immigrants who wanted to loot and pillage our country and our culture to enrich hopeless disasters like the Somali people.

While early voting has already begun in Ohio, Ohio voters would be wise to keep these facts in mind when they head to the polls this November.