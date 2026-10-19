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Florida Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Angie Nixon wants voters to believe she’s an old-fashioned, moderate Democrat, but last Tuesday she revealed that she’s just another communist who encourages the kind of class warfare that has killed upwards of 100 million people in the 20th Century. She’s also a coward, because immediately after posting on X that she desires for the poor to rise up in violence against the rich, she deleted it.

On X, Nixon told her followers that America isn’t in a race war. It’s in a class war. Posting on X, she said,

“This isn’t a race war. It’s a class war. It’s not Republican vs Democrat. It’s billionaires vs working people. There are more of us than there are of them, and if we stand together, we can fight for a better world for ourselves and for each other,” Nixon wrote, tagging the post #AngieforFlorida.

Laura Loomer called it out within hours. Class warfare is a cornerstone of Marxist theory popularized in The Communist Manifesto, and its believers hold that the only way out of the “class war” is violent communist revolution. Loomer warned that Nixon is a full-blown communist who would bring political violence to America’s streets.

Later that night, the post was gone, but the Loomer Unleashed team archived it, so Nixon can never escape her record or her dangerous rhetoric.

“Why did you delete the tweet, Angie?? Your mask came off,” Loomer wrote.

The deleted post was part of Nixon’s campaign messaging. It featured a photo of Nixon at the microphone in front of campaign signs reading “Tax The Billionaires” and “Change Can’t Wait,” layered with a statement from her Senate campaign account claiming the “rich and powerful” are “becoming trillionaires while they try to wipe out the middle class.” In the same statement, Nixon called herself “my ancestors’ wildest dream.”

According to Nixon, the dream of her ancestors – a phrase that is meant to evoke a Hotel Rwanda-style race war – is instead class warfare, a waking nightmare for the rest of us.

“Class war” is the founding idea of communism. Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels opened The Communist Manifesto in 1848 by declaring that “the history of all hitherto existing society is the history of class struggles.” They closed it by announcing that communists’ ends “can be attained only by the forcible overthrow of all existing social conditions.”

Marx himself was a nepo baby whose father denounced him for spreading his horrifying philosophy.

Nixon invoked familiar communist tradition when she split Americans into “us” and “them” and told her side to “fight.” Every government that has tried to put that theory into practice, from Lenin’s Russia to Mao’s China to Castro’s Cuba, has ended in bread lines, prison camps, firing squads, and decades of inescapable poverty.

Floridians know this better than anyone. The state is home to generations of families who fled communism in Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. They don’t need a lecture on what “class war” means because they lived it.

That’s why the post disappeared. If Nixon believed her message was harmless, she would have left it up. Nixon deleted it because she knows how it sounds to the voters she needs in November.

As a Jacksonville state representative and member of the Democrat Socialists of America, Nixon has spent this campaign proving she has no business in the U.S. Senate. Loomered has reported that she ran a communist-themed café on a delinquent state food license, drove into oncoming traffic in a crash that injured her minor daughter and comes from a family with lengthy criminal records. She has been endorsed by Jihadi Squad members Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib. And just days ago, she was caught on video twerking with drag queens at an Orlando fundraiser as Hurricane Isaias bore down on Florida.

Nixon faces Republican Sen. Ashley Moody in the Nov. 3 election, now less than three weeks away.

Nixon can delete her social media posts, but she can’t delete what she believes.

Florida voters deserve to know exactly who Angie Nixon is before they cast their ballots, and Nixon is doing a great job telling them herself, even when she later backtracks.