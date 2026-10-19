LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
7dEdited

Those who apply themselves and work their asses off MAKE IT; those who SIT ON THEIR ASSES and do NOTHING, COLLECT checks from those wo EARN it, , visa WELFARE AND FOOD STAMPS.

If you want MONEY - EARN it; It doesn't FALL OFF THREES or manifest accosting to the COLOR OF YOUR SKIN or your LAZINESS.

LOSE that COMMIE BITCH ,

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7d

The delete key is a lousy disguise for class-war politics. Angie Nixon chose those words, attached her campaign’s name, and invited voters to judge the message. Laura Loomer obliged. Turning economic frustration into a permanent struggle between enemy classes gives politicians a convenient villain and an excuse to accumulate power. Working people need opportunities to build wealth, own businesses, and keep more of what they earn. They deserve better than being recruited into somebody’s ideological army. If Nixon believes “class war” describes her mission, she should defend it in daylight. Florida voters should see the original message every time her campaign tries to sell them moderation.

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