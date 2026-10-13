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A deep dive into New Hampshire U.S. Senate candidate Chris Pappas’s border-security policies reveals that they closely align with Abdul El-Sayed and Hasan Piker, which is no surprise given Pappas’ recent refusal to condemn the duo’s radical agenda to destroy our country.

Currently a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Chris Pappas’ voting record shows he is an open-border extremist, just like El-Sayed and Piker. On September 11, 2025, of all days, Pappas voted Nay on H.R. 3486, the Stop Illegal Entry Act. Then in January, Pappas also voted Nay on H.R. 7147, the DHS Appropriations Act of 2026, which was essentially a vote to defund Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Following his no vote on H.R. 7147, Pappas issued a statement on his official House website demanding “guardrails” for ICE:

“Knowing this, I voted against this spending bill because American citizens and taxpayers deserve accountable government and commonsense guardrails for ICE.”

Then, in June, Pappas posted to X his anger centered around the fact that House Republicans voted to fund ICE while also portraying anti-ICE agitators Renee Good and Alex Pretti as victims:

“House Republicans just passed another enormous blank check to ICE — $70 million. No reforms. No guardrails. No oversight. No accountability for Renee Good and Alex Pretti.”

Like El-Sayed and Piker, Pappas has built quite a lengthy list of statements that express disdain for ICE, even praising violent anti-ICE protesters earlier this month during a campaign event with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who also wants to abolish ICE. During their event, Pappas stated:

“We still have the power in our hands. Whether it was those protesters down in the town of Merrimack, New Hampshire, who stopped the ICE detention center.”

Naturally, Pappas’ U.S. House voting record also shows he is against President Trump’s common-sense border wall and he supports mass amnesty. In February 2019, Pappas proudly voted against President Trump’s border wall, even issuing a statement post-vote that read:

“After failing to convince the American people, Congress, and Mexico to pay for an ineffective, expensive wall, the President is now trying an end-run around our democratic process with an emergency declaration. The President’s action not only violates our Constitution but places our national security and public health at risk by diverting billions of dollars from military construction and opioid response efforts.”

In the same year, Pappas informed local New Hampshire media that he was against Trump’s wall, saying:

“I don’t think a big concrete wall the entire length of our southern border makes any sense geographically or in terms of security reasons.”

Note, of course, that Mexico aggressively protects its own southern border, which Pappas may or may not realize. Pappas’ congressional record also includes the fact that he co-sponsored H.R. 6, the so-called American Dream and Promise Act, in 2019 and again in 2021, which is essentially mass amnesty for illegal aliens. Pappas issued a statement about his cosponsorship of the bill, which read:

“Dreamers are part of our American family. These individuals enrich our communities, strengthen our economy, and call no other country but the United States home. It is time to provide the long overdue relief to the millions of immigrants who have lived in and contributed to our nation for decades and grant them a pathway to citizenship.”

In September, Pappas refused to condemn Egyptian El-Sayed and Turkish Piker, individuals who hate America and have called for all our border security to be abolished. The only thing that makes them take time away from their jihad against America is when they’re making their weird, homoerotic gym videos together.

These facts make our video confrontation with Pappas even more telling.

It’s also important to note that Pappas is being funded by the DSCC, which is chaired by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), an individual who also refused to condemn El-Sayed and Piker. This week, Gillibrand was spotted campaigning in a hijab at a mosque whose members have praised Hamas.

The facts are obvious. Abdul El-Sayed and Chris Pappas are one and the same-two Islamic communists who want to destroy the United States. If they want to stay true to their mantra to “Live Free or Die,” New Hampshire voters must understand these critical facts as they head to the polls next month.