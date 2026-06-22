On Tuesday morning, disturbing news broke that the FBI had thwarted an alleged terrorist plot targeting President Trump, GOP members of Congress, and Jewish billionaires at the UFC 250 event on the White House South Lawn over “support for AIPAC”.

Loomer Unleashed was on the ground outside the event this weekend, where anti-Trump protesters gathered near the UFC Freedom 250 entrance. Loomer Unleashed’s coverage quickly became some of the most viral content from the scene, capturing confrontations with protesters carrying Palestinian flags, Code Pink signage, pro-Islamic propaganda, and other anti-Trump materials.

Outside the event, protesters held up a massive poster depicting a terrorist throwing a grenade. When Loomer Unleashed captured the poster on video, the protesters became enraged, and one person appeared to swat at the camera.

Loomer Unleashed DC Correspondent Charles Downs responded to the failed attempt at censorship by saying:

“That’s a very bad poster, isn’t it? What’s wrong with you?”

That was not Loomer Unleashed’s only run-in with anti-Trump protesters at the event.

Earlier on Saturday, the day before the big UFC fight, Loomer Unleashed confronted an individual carrying a megaphone and a Palestinian flag as he shouted at UFC fans walking toward the White House. During the confrontation, Loomer Unleashed asked the individual how much he was being paid, and they became visibly enraged.

The protester began ranting through his megaphone about how much he hated Trump supporters, prompting correspondent Charles Downs to respond, “You are sick.”

The same individual then shouted that he supported Marjorie Taylor Greene because she stood up to “Trump and Epstein.” Loomer Unleashed replied, “You mean Marjorie Traitor Greene,” as the surrounding crowd began chanting, “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

Another disturbing interaction came when Loomer Unleashed interviewed an individual who was wearing a keffiyeh and carrying a Palestinian flag. During the exchange, the person described his hatred of white people and characterized white men as individuals filled with pent-up rage.

A recurring theme from Saturday was the visible presence of Code Pink-linked materials. The protester with the megaphone had a Code Pink logo on it, while the individual who spoke about hating white people was wearing a Code Pink T-shirt.

Last summer, Code Pink activists confronted President Trump at a Washington, D.C. restaurant, screaming at him and accusing him of being the “Hitler of our time.” Code Pink has also aligned itself with figures such as Thomas Massie, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and elected Democrats, largely around anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian political causes.

The Islamic Prince of Podcastistan, Hasan Piker, has been closely associated with Code Pink, including traveling with the organization to Cuba. Piker has repeatedly used violent and inflammatory rhetoric aimed at President Trump and his supporters, including Senator Rick Scott, saying on his livestream that Rick Scott should be killed. Despite this, numerous elected Democrats, including Ilhan Omar, Ro Khanna, Rashida Tlaib, and Summer Lee, have struggled or outright refused to disavow Piker’s rhetoric.

Piker has been prominently featured at campaign events for Democrats and their candidates. He recently campaigned in Michigan with Abdul El-Sayed, a Democrat Muslim candidate for U.S. Senate who has pushed anti-Israel rhetoric and echoed Iranian regime talking points.

Saturday’s scenes outside UFC 250, part of the celebrations for the 250th anniversary of America, offered a disturbing look at the radical, anti-Trump movement and the organizations helping fuel its rhetoric. From grenade imagery, Islamic flags to open hatred of Trump supporters, the behavior captured on video raises serious questions about how far the left’s activist networks are willing to go.

It is clear that elected Democrats and left-wing organizations are helping normalize rhetoric that increases the threat of political violence against President Trump, his supporters, and the broader MAGA movement. The drone assassination plot at the event appears to be exactly what they want, and it likely won’t be the last.

America must not reward the left for their violent, pro-Islam, anti-American behavior.

That is why it is so important Republicans win the midterms this fall.