LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The First Amendment protects ugly speech, but it does not require Americans to pretend ugly speech has no consequences. When activists wave terror-adjacent imagery outside a White House event while federal agents are stopping an alleged attack plot, the public has every right to ask who is funding, organizing, encouraging, and laundering this radicalism. The lawfare-media cartel will obsess over tone when conservatives complain, then avert its eyes when anti-Trump mobs flirt with political violence. Enough. Law enforcement should investigate threats. Journalists should follow the networks. Voters should punish every official who excuses intimidation as “resistance.”

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