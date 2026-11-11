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Everyone is still reeling from the horrifying outcome of the midterms, with the ship of state feeling like it hit the Titanic of electoral outcomes. Every bad policy that has run aground in blue states now threatens to sink the whole country.

A potential permanent impact of Tuesday’s election results is that Democrats now control enough state legislatures to reach more than 270 electoral votes. This could allow them to enact the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. If the Compact is ruled constitutional, it would effectively nullify the Electoral College by awarding participating states’ electoral votes to the national popular vote winner.

In layman’s terms, the Compact is legislation that directs a state’s electors to award their Electoral College votes to the winner of the national popular vote, regardless of how their own state voted.

Before Tuesday’s election, Democrats held 222 electoral votes at the state level through jurisdictions that had already joined the Compact. After Democrats won control of Pennsylvania (19 electoral votes), Michigan (15), Arizona (11), Wisconsin (10), and Nevada (6), they now control a total of 283 electoral votes—well above the 270 threshold needed to activate the Compact.

Now two major questions remain: Will Democrats attempt to pass the Compact in these newly controlled state legislatures, and if passed, will the Supreme Court rule the Compact constitutional?

First, let’s break down the new state legislatures that Democrats control:

Michigan

Senate Majority Leader Darrin Camilleri and House Speaker-elect Ranjeev Puri were selected by their caucuses to lead the new Democratic majorities in Lansing. Rep. Ranjeev Puri cosponsored House Bill 6213, the National Popular Vote bill introduced in the Michigan House on July 3, 2026, and has been associated with earlier NPV efforts during the prior Democrat trifecta.

Keep in mind, Michigan voters just decided it is better to send to the US Senate a man with known ties to terrorism rather than a war hero.

Arizona

Senate Democratic Leader Priya Sundareshan and House Democratic Leader Oscar De Los Santos, two fine American names there, are the expected leaders of the new Democratic majorities. Sundareshan cosponsored the National Popular Vote bill (SB 1300) introduced in the Arizona Senate in 2026 by Sen. Rosanna Gabaldón, and has been listed as a sponsor or cosponsor on earlier NPV legislation (including 2023 bills).

Wisconsin

Senate Minority Leader (expected Majority Leader) Dianne Hesselbein and Assembly Minority Leader (expected Speaker) Greta Neubauer are the projected leaders. Rep. Greta Neubauer cosponsored Assembly Bill 1152 (introduced March 13, 2026), the National Popular Vote bill in the Wisconsin Assembly, as well as earlier versions including AB 246 in 2021 and AB 185 in 2019. Hesselbein cosponsored the companion Senate measure.

Nevada

Senate Majority Leader Edgar Flores was selected to lead the Democratic Senate majority. Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager is expected to continue in a leadership role. Flores was listed as a joint sponsor of Assembly Joint Resolution 6 (AJR 6) in 2023, which sought to place the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact into the Nevada Constitution.

Pennsylvania

House Speaker Joanna McClinton, Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa (in line for president pro tempore), and House Majority Leader Matt Bradford lead the new Democratic trifecta in Harrisburg. None of the current leadership has cosponsored National Popular Vote legislation. However, the prospects of the Compact have been mentioned before, including a 2025 co-sponsorship memo for NPV legislation (HB 270) circulated by other Democrats such as Rep. Christopher Rabb.

Now, let’s say for the sake of argument that the states above all pass the Compact. What happens next? It is likely that the next step would be an emergency hearing and ruling by the United States Supreme Court. Given that states would be fighting each other over elections, the Court would likely use this factor as justification to take up the case.

Given the Court’s 6-3 conservative majority, it is likely the Court will rule the Democrats’ efforts unconstitutional under the Interstate Compact Clause of the Constitution, which requires congressional consent for certain interstate agreements. However, this outcome is far from certain, and the fact that this is even up for debate means it could simply be a question of when, not if, Democrats start rewriting the Constitution like this.

Democrats have long had the goal of sabotaging the Electoral College, even though President Trump won both the popular and electoral vote in 2024.

So, to answer the question about the Electoral College being effectively canceled before 2028, the answer is: buckle up. Things are about to get very bumpy.