LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Hugh Jorgan's avatar
Hugh Jorgan
1d

Also written into the Constitution is the Second Amendment. Based on the Federalist Papers, the CLEAR intent was to enable citizens to bear arms against a tyrannical government, wholly out-of-control and looking to turn our Republic into a one-party Dictatorship. Thanks to 2A, the Dems will have one insurmountable check on their power: The Patriotic American People. We the People remember Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev pounding his shoe on the lectern at the UN, bellowing, "We will conquer you from within!" It has taken more than one-half century for the evil forces arrayed against us to finally take hold--in the form of the Democratic Party. Thankfully, we're locked and loaded. Wanna take America from its Patriots? Only from our cold, dead hands!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
18h

Picture Pennsylvania voting Republican in 2028 and handing all 19 of its electoral votes to the Democrat who won the national count. The deal could cut the other way, too. Either way, the statewide winner could walk away without a single Pennsylvania elector. That’s a hell of a change to sell as a technical adjustment. And I wouldn’t count on the Supreme Court to bail out anyone who waits until the deal is done to object. If Democrats want the national popular vote to decide the presidency, propose a constitutional amendment. Let the whole country debate the change before a handful of statehouses put it into practice.

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