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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 11

Nobody owes Kelly Kirschner a confession because of their skin color. Politicians who assign collective racial obligations are selling division with a social-justice label slapped on the package. The people paying the bills deserve a congressman focused on wages, insurance costs, public safety, and accountable government. They shouldn’t have to pass an ideological purity test to earn his respect. Kirschner’s enthusiasm for Kendi and Hannah-Jones raises a concrete question: what laws, spending programs, and classroom policies would follow him to Washington? Make him answer it. A congressional seat gives these ideas power over everyone, including the constituents who reject them.

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