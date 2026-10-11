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Dehumanization has long been used as a tool of psychological warfare. In the prelude to the Rwandan Genocide, Hutus used the label “cockroach” for years to dehumanize their Tutsi neighbors. While we hope that things don’t get anywhere near that bad in the United States, it’s hard to not see the same pattern.

The term that Democrats use to dehumanize their fellow Americans is racist!, which is used to bully and manipulate us. So-called progressives even insist that we prove that we’re anti-racist. They’ve used it so much for so long that the term has lost any impact. If not wanting my neighbors to start passing out the machetes means I’m racist, then suddenly I don’t care what names you call me.

But don’t tell this to Kelly Kirschner, who is running as a Democrat for Florida’s 16th Congressional District. Kirschner has some serious explaining to do to voters in St. Petersburg, Florida, which he wants to represent. Old X posts reveal that the BLM fanboy loves calling his neighbors “racist.”

Kirschner has frequently embraced white guilt while cozying up to Hutu-esque race hustlers like Ibram X. Kendi and 1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones. In February 2023, Kirschner posted:

“I grew up a racist in St. Petersburg.”

Kirschner’s “St. Petersburg is racist” post is far from the only radical piece of race-war propaganda on his X account. In August 2020, Kirschner posted:

“It should not be so difficult for so many Christians to affirm that yes, Black lives matter, without conditions or complaints. ‘We are being called to love our neighbor.’”

Kirschner conveniently missed that Christians invented abolition. He’s also never mentioned anything about the Trans-Saharan slave trade, where Muslims enslaved as many as 14 million Africans (and basically still enslave them today).

But Kirschner’s extreme racialism doesn’t stop there. Kirschner also supports race war-baiting as required high school reading, posting in June 2024:

“#requiredReading for all Public officials, HS/College students and the rest of us in America from #pulitzer winner @nhannahjones If we accept our collective obligation to be anti-racist, then this truth must b told and reconciliation must b made real.”

Kirschner also shared Hannah-Jones’ writings to his X account, once posting:

“GUEST EDITORIAL: It isn’t enough not to be a racist; be an anti-racist – Sarasota Herald-Tribune – Sarasota, FL Thx @DrIbram and @nhannahjones for your writing & scholarship calling out more of these conversations in cmties around the world.”

Kirschner is also a supporter of Kendi, once posting that he was “honored to welcome” Kendi to St. Petersburg.

Kirschner has developed a history of calling President Trump racist, posting criticism of Trump for stopping the BLM/Antifa 2020 riots:

“Former General ‘Disappointed’ More Republicans Have Not Condemned Trump’s Protest Response.”

For some reason, he didn’t want to tweet a picture of the President receiving a civil rights award alongside Rosa Parks. Kirschner’s 2020 X posts also attacked President Trump’s “privilege,” with one post on the matter reading:

“A Jabba the Hutt of privilege. And worse, he is that most unforgivable of all things to the British: a bully. British Writer Pens The Best Description Of Trump.”

Yielding to dehumanizing propaganda about “anti-racism” could be why Britain is now a de facto Muslim caliphate. Countries that have bent themselves into anti-racist, suicidal knots should be a warning to Americans – not an example.

Kirschner has written numerous articles about white guilt while also attacking traditional American values. On July 4, 2020, Kirschner wrote in an article titled “Obligated to Stand”:

“Never in my lifetime has there been a more sober period in our national experience to honor and celebrate Independence Day. The celebrations in 2020 will be muted as public fireworks performances, festivals and parades are cancelled and we all wrestle with the pain of the ongoing pandemic, the global financial and unemployment crisis and a reckoning with our long-held myth of American exceptionalism.”

Kirschner’s anti-American writings don’t stop there. Dancing like a puppet on a string, Kirschner wrote an article in The Sarasota Herald-Tribune in 2020 titled, “It isn’t enough not to be a racist; be an anti-racist.”

In the article, Kirschner basically calls his fellow whites cockroaches:

“While this is a start, white residents have the obligation to educate themselves on how to be better allies and active, committed anti-racists.”

Kirschner repeats propaganda from Hannah-Jones and Kendi, attacking America’s Founding Fathers.

Make no mistake about it. Kirschner is as radical as the worst Democrats in Congress, which is why voters in Florida’s 16th Congressional district must overwhelmingly reject Kirschner’s hate at the ballot box this November. Voting for him is like Tutsis handing a Hutu a machete in 1993.