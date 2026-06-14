Democrat consulting firm BerlinRosen has built an impressive list of radical left clients sympathetic to Islamist causes, many of whom are also obsessed with “Getting Trump.”

Many of BerlinRosen’s congressional clients supported the left’s impeachment scam against President Trump or supported groups that did. More recently, some of these same clients have called for the 25th Amendment to be weaponized against President Trump. Clients like Color of Change cheered on Alvin Bragg’s politically motivated prosecution of President Trump. Others supported Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. This is in addition to the antisemitic groups the firm has worked with BerlinRosen.

So why does Kushner Companies still work with BerlinRosen via M18 PR, which Kushner Companies has retained for several of their real estate projects? M18 PR, a leading boutique public relations agency specializing in real estate, hospitality, and design, was acquired by BerlinRosen in 2023. Both firms now operate under BerlinRosen’s parent holding company, Orchestra.

Jared Kushner is President Trump’s son-in-law. He is also tasked with negotiating peace deals and trade deals across the globe as part of President Trump’s America First agenda.

Several BerlinRosen congressional clients have ramped up efforts to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. In April 2026, Rep. Dan Goldman publicly stated:

“Trump is not well. We need the 25th amendment before something really bad happens on US soil.”

The 25th Amendment should only be used under dire circumstances to remove a president who is truly incapacitated. The closest call was over 100 years ago, when Woodrow Wilson was incapacitated by a stroke and his wife, Edith Wilson, quietly took over some of his duties.

The 25th Amendment should not be used for partisan political purposes. But that has not stopped congressional Democrats from twisting the Constitution to advance their own political goals.

Rep. Summer Lee took to X, posting:

“This is sick and twisted from anyone, much less the president of the United States. Trump’s genocidal language and indiscriminate warfare cannot be normalized or accepted. He should be removed from office.”

It is quite ironic how Rep. Lee refers to President Trump as ‘sick and twisted’ while Lee herself can’t disavow the pro-open border riots at Delaney Hall in New Jersey. Lee also once bragged on video with Hasan Piker and Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed about refusing to disavow October 7th.

Similarly, Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost demanded Trump’s removal on X:

“Donald Trump is an unhinged warmonger and war criminal using violence for personal gain and profit, while innocent people pay the price. We must stop this war immediately. Every member of Congress must stand up to these threats and put an end to this before more lives are lost. Congress must reconvene to pass the War Powers Resolution. The 25th Amendment must also be invoked. Congress has to do our damn job. War powers and impeachment.”

In 2025, the same clients doubled down on their anti-Trump crusade by voting to advance new articles of impeachment against President Trump on December 11, 2025. Dan Goldman, Summer Lee, Greg Casar, and Maxwell Alejandro Frost all voted to advance Rep. Al Green’s articles of impeachment, H.Res.939, by voting Nay for a vote regarding whether Congress should table the impeachment of President Trump.

BerlinRosen clients also led the charge during then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s first impeachment scam against President Trump. BerlinRosen client and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was among the first candidates to support impeaching President Trump. On September 27, 2019, when asked, “Impeach or not to impeach?”, Buttigieg replied: “Yes.”

In 2019, BerlinRosen’s client Dan Goldman was hired by Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats as lead counsel for the House Intelligence Committee’s impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. Goldman also “served” as House Democrats’ lead counsel during the Senate trial. On March 31, 2023, Goldman boasted in an op-ed:

“As a former federal prosecutor and the lead counsel in the first impeachment of President Trump, I helped prove that he abused the power of the presidency by extorting Ukraine for his personal benefit.”

BerlinRosen’s organizational clients have been equally obsessed with “Getting Trump,” starting with Color of Change’s direct involvement in the prosecution of Trump. In May 2021, Color of Change PAC endorsed Alvin Bragg for Manhattan District Attorney and pledged over $1 million in independent expenditures to support his campaign.

On May 31, 2024, the day after Donald Trump’s “conviction” in the New York “criminal case,” Color of Change President Rashad Robinson issued a celebratory statement:

“Color of Change PAC worked to help elect and hold progressive prosecutor Alvin Bragg accountable once in office. We have seen the fruits of our labor, not only with Bragg’s prosecution of Trump but with thousands of decisions that he has made and millions of decisions made by progressive prosecutors we helped elect nationwide.”

Official United States Senate records, published by Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, also state that George Soros gave $1 million to Color of Change, with its top goal being to secure Alvin Bragg’s victory in the 2022 election. Following his election victory, Bragg went on to prosecute President Trump.

The official U.S. Senate documents read:

“From 2021 to 2022, George Soros contributed $1 million to the Color of Change PAC. Color of Change touted its ‘work to help elect and hold progressive prosecutor Alvin Bragg accountable once in office.’”

Current BerlinRosen clients are also engaged in lawfare against the Trump administration. The Democratic Attorneys General Association, another BerlinRosen Issue Advocacy client, has coordinated relentless legal warfare against Trump.

On April 3, 2026, Democratic attorneys general coordinated a coalition of 23 Democrat attorneys general in challenging President Trump’s March 31 Executive Order on mail-in voting.

Their official press release reads:

“President Trump’s executive order is a blatantly unconstitutional attempt to undermine our elections and disenfranchise voters all across the country. The Constitution gives states clear authority over the ‘times, places and manner of holding elections.’ Mail-in voting has always been a secure way to vote, and for many, the only way they can vote.”

Beyond lawfare and impeachment, BerlinRosen clients poured resources into driving anti-Trump, pro-BLM “turnout” in 2020 that helped install Biden in the White House.

In February 2021, BerlinRosen posted that its work with Black Futures Lab “helped connect the dots between the sweeping, nationwide protests against systemic racism to the record turnouts in Black communities this November and January that helped deliver needed change in DC.”

In February 2021, BerlinRosen posted that VoteBlackPAC “…made history. They helped flip the Senate by running the largest voter outreach campaign in Georgia.”

Remember, Democrats winning the Georgia runoff elections via mail-in voting established Chuck Schumer’s Senate majority during the Biden era.

In January 2020, BerlinRosen posted that it was proud to support VoteCommon’s “50-state bus tour to mobilize evangelicals to vote against Trump in 2020.”

The full BerlinRosen X post read:

“Pastor @Pagitt launched a 50-state bus tour to mobilize evangelicals to vote against Trump in 2020 and train Democratic candidates on how to engage religious voters. We’re proud to support @VoteCommon’s powerful campaign.”

This was followed by a February 2021 post bragging about working with the SEIU and Fight For $15 to “amplify the leadership of Black women essential workers” and mobilize “voters in key states MI and WI” during the 2020 election.

It makes no sense for Kushner Companies to work with BerlinRosen. BerlinRosen’s clients are obsessed with going after the Trump family.

As Loomered.com reported in April 2023, BerlinRosen Holdings announced it had made a majority investment in M18 PR, a communications agency that represents Kushner Companies on specific projects, including the Puck Building Penthouses and the Austin Nichols House.

Defunding the left is the only way to beat them. It would be wise for pro-Trump clients of BerlinRosen to drop them.

And drop them now.