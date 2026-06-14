LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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This is not complicated. The permanent political class runs on money, access, vendors, consultants, and laundering operations that let left-wing firms profit from people they are trying to destroy. BerlinRosen’s orbit is not merely “Democrat.” It is anti-Trump infrastructure. If Loomer’s reporting is correct, Kushner Companies retaining M18 while M18 sits under BerlinRosen’s parent structure is political malpractice. The Deep State-media complex survives because Republicans and Trump-adjacent businesses keep paying its contractors, lawyers, PR shops, data vendors, and consultants. Stop funding people who hate you. Drop the firm. Audit every vendor. Defund the opposition machine.

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