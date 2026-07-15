The Department of War is getting a Drone Czar, and it’s time to secure American Drone Dominance with smart, America First partnerships.

In a decisive move to supercharge America’s unmanned systems capabilities, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has established a new Direct Reporting Portfolio Manager for Unmanned Systems (DRPM-UxS), widely dubbed the “Drone Czar.” This newly established and high-level office within the Pentagon will serve as the single joint integrator for nearly all unmanned and autonomous programs across the Department of War, overseeing tens of billions of dollars in investments spanning air, land, and sea. Reporting directly to the Deputy Secretary of War, the drone czar will cut through bureaucratic red tape, accelerate procurement, and ensure the U.S. military maintains its edge in the drone warfare revolution that’s reshaping battlefields worldwide.

This isn’t just another layer of bureaucracy, but rather a strategic necessity in the world of evolving warfare. Adversaries like China and Russia are flooding the skies with cheap, lethal drones. Ukraine’s real-world combat experience has proven the game-changing power of mass-produced, innovative unmanned systems. By centralizing authority under a Drone Czar, the Department of War is signaling that drone dominance is now a top priority for American defense. From swarming tactics to autonomous ground vehicles and maritime drones, this office will drive rapid innovation, integration, and manufacturing at record speed.

Tied directly into this push is the recently highlighted drone manufacturing collaboration with Ukraine. While discussions and drafts have been advancing, Ukrainian firms are showcasing battle-tested technology and interest in U.S. partnerships for production on American soil. These efforts align with broader “Drone Deal” initiatives where Ukraine has inked agreements with multiple partners to share expertise, enable joint production, and transfer knowledge from the front lines.

For American Drone Dominance to come to fruition, it is necessary for Ukrainian companies to partner with an American firm. The drone deal with Ukraine is not yet signed, and it has come to my attention that no such partnership mandate exists. Of the nine countries that have signed drone deals with Ukraine, the majority required such a partnership.

While there is no question that a US deal for Ukrainian drones should be executed, it is imperative that a vetted, trusted US business builds out the sector rather than a fly-by-night foreign company. We have no visibility into their supply chain, ownership, or security. A mandated partnership with American companies is the only way to ensure that America First values are satisfied with a Ukrainian drone deal.

This approach protects critical technology, secures supply chains against foreign influence or vulnerabilities, and keeps high-value manufacturing jobs and intellectual property here in the United States. Ukrainian innovation, which is honed in brutal combat, is invaluable, but it must be channeled through American companies that prioritize U.S. national security, comply with strict export controls, and align with our strategic goals. No unchecked foreign entities should gain unfettered access to our defense industrial base.

The new Drone Czar has a massive mandate ahead: integrating these partnerships responsibly while scaling domestic production. Imagine American factories churning out next-gen drones informed by Ukrainian lessons, backed by U.S. engineering, funding, and oversight. This could close capability gaps, deter adversaries, and position the U.S. as the undisputed leader in autonomous warfare for decades to come.

There is no denying that true dominance requires control over design, production, maintenance, and oversight, including transparency in every link of the chain. With the Drone Czar in place, there’s an opportunity at the Pentagon to set the right precedents now: America leads, American firms build, and our allies contribute under our framework.

This is bigger than one deal or one office. It’s about reclaiming the innovation edge, revitalizing our defense industrial base, and ensuring that every dollar spent on drones strengthens U.S. security first. The battlefield of tomorrow is already here, and it’s playing out before our eyes in wars from Russia, Ukraine, Gaza, and Iran, where swarms of low-cost drones are overwhelming expensive traditional defense systems.

The United States must respond to this evolving warfare with urgency, discipline, and an unapologetic focus on American strength and American dominance in manufacturing on US soil.

The establishment of a Drone Czar is a strong first step. Now, as the Ukraine manufacturing partnership moves forward, Secretary Hegseth has an opportunity to do this the right way: vetted U.S. partners, full visibility, and America First outcomes and American dominance.

The time is now, and our military, our workers, and our future depend on it.