LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
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The next war will not wait for Pentagon paperwork. China, Russia, Iran, and every proxy army on earth have learned that swarms of cheap drones can punish billion-dollar platforms and overwhelm old doctrine. America cannot answer that threat with another globalist procurement mess where foreign firms get access, middlemen get rich, and U.S. workers get bypassed. Ukraine has hard-won battlefield knowledge. Good. Bring the lessons here. Build here. Vet the partners. Protect the IP. Audit the supply chain. Keep command, manufacturing, and security inside an American framework. The Drone Czar’s job is not to create a new bureaucracy. It is to break one. American drone dominance must mean American industrial dominance — not dependency with better branding.

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