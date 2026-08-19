Arkansas Democrat United States Senate candidate Hallie Shoffner has been awfully quiet about Dr. Fauci’s recent testimony on Capitol Hill, where he pleaded the Fifth Amendment over 100 times.

However, an uncovered video posted to Shoffner’s official TikTok and Facebook accounts shows her attacking GOP Senator Tom Cotton over his determination to obtain accountability for Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s failed COVID policies. This video, along with Shoffner’s past donations to Fauci fan girls Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, gives voters a much clearer picture of Shoffner’s woke COVID views.

In March, Shoffner posted a video to her official TikTok and Facebook accounts attacking her opponent, Tom Cotton, over his criticism of the Biden administration’s emptying of the strategic reserves during COVID. Shoffner captioned the video with a fundraising message telling voters to get over themselves regarding Biden’s failed COVID policies, with the caption partially reading:

“We have real problems, and this man is fussing about what happened during COVID… Chip in $25 today and help us unseat Tom Cotton.”

In the video, Shoffner ranted and raved about Cotton’s calls for accountability for the Biden administration’s failed COVID policies, saying:

“But it’s not helpful for Tom Cotton to whine and complain about what someone did five years ago.”

Shoffner’s March statement sounds awfully similar to the Senate Democrats’ attitude this week regarding Dr. Fauci’s testimony, as not one Senate Democrat cared to criticize Fauci after he took the Fifth Amendment over questions related to Biden’s failed COVID-era policies.

It is also worth noting that, as Dr. Fauci walked into the United States Senate hearing, Loomer Unleashed asked him to apologize for his past criticisms of President Trump. After Fauci refused, we called him an embarrassment to his face.

We witnessed firsthand Fauci and the Senate Democrats’ lack of remorse for their failed COVID policies. It was quite a remarkable sight to see that shocked the entire nation.

Shoffner has donated to current Senate Democrats who supported the numerous failed COVID policies of the Biden administration, which Fauci’s lockdowns helped create. FEC records show Shoffner previously donated to Senator Elizabeth Warren, who signed a 2021 letter addressed to the Biden administration in which she asked Biden to open up the strategic oil reserves—the original issue Cotton was attacking the Biden administration over.

Remember, the strategic reserves had to be opened because when Biden came into office, he essentially allowed Fauci to lock down the country and implement vaccine and mask mandates, harming America’s energy production.

Add in the fact that Shoffner is also a Kamala Harris donor, and Kamala Harris was Vice President when Biden released the strategic reserves in 2021, and it becomes clear where Shoffner stands on the Biden administration’s failed COVID policies, and the depletion of America’s strategic oil reserves.

Shoffner has also been awfully quiet about what she thinks of Dr. Fauci himself. However, she has a history of donating to Fauci fan girls Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, with Kamala once posting to her X account in 2020:

“We’ll listen to Dr. Fauci. And we’ll listen to the science. That’s how we will get through this—together.”

Elizabeth Warren once demanded Americans listen to Fauci, posting:

“Listen to the scientists. Listen to the public health experts. Listen to the facts and data. Listen to the doctors and nurses and emergency responders on the front lines. Listen to Dr. Fauci.”

As we have exposed, Shoffner has embraced Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris’s anti-ICE and pro-Green New Deal policies, so it is reasonable to believe Shoffner is also a closeted Fauci fan girl like Harris and Warren, whom she has financially supported.

Either way, Shoffner telling voters to get over themselves when it comes to securing accountability for the Biden administration’s failed COVID policies is yet another example of why Arkansas voters must ensure Tom Cotton wins reelection by record margins in November.