LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
Oct 14

A moderate campaign image cannot erase the political company a candidate chooses to keep. Shoffner should explain whether she embraces the impeachment agenda Laura Loomer documents, especially when a Senate seat could give her a vote on removing the President. Trump’s opponents are entitled to protest; their hostility supplies no grounds for removal. Arkansas voters deserve a clear answer before Election Day about whether Shoffner would entertain impeachment driven by partisan revenge. Loomer is right to press that question. Candidates who welcome an activist movement’s enthusiasm should expect scrutiny of its demands, and voters should judge them by their answers, alliances, and record.

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Chris Anderson's avatar
Chris Anderson
Oct 14

These people are so delusional and arrogant that they only respond to the lying Media and hate for President Trump.!! Just a bunch of Chumps with out a clue of what is really going on!!!!

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