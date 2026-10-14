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Arkansas U.S. Senate candidate Hallie Shoffner seriously needs to drop the moderate Democrat act, as Loomer Unleashed has uncovered multiple photos of Shoffner posing with individuals wearing “No Kings” T-shirts. The No Kings organization has very publicly embraced the policy of impeaching and removing President Trump, despite the fact that he is a democratically elected president and not a king.

Instagram posts from July show Shoffner posing in multiple photos with individuals donning the obnoxiously colored yellow “No Kings” T-shirts. Shoffner posed for these pictures at an Indivisible Arkansas anti-Trump, anti-Tom Cotton protest that took place just days after July 4th.

The photos were posted on two Instagram accounts: Indivisible Arkansas’s and Hallie Shoffner’s official account.

No Kings is very open about its desire to impeach, convict, and remove President Trump, who beat VP Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election by almost 2.5 million popular votes and 86 electoral votes. A flyer for its March anti-Trump protest on Capitol Hill reads:

“Impeach, Convict, Remove the Regime.”

It is also important to note that, as we approach the midterm elections, No Kings has scheduled another anti-Trump nationwide protest, with the logo for the upcoming march reading:

“Impeach, Convict, Remove.”

Some of Loomer Unleashed’s most intense protest footage in Washington, D.C. occurred during No Kings events where numerous attendees held up “Impeach Trump”and “86-47” posters.

And who can forget in April 2025, when we captured numerous bused-in “protesters” disembarking in Washington, D.C. for that day’s No Kings protest?

Even more disturbing was the fact that numerous of these buses were filled with terrorist-sympathizing individuals wearing keffiyehs and burqas while shouting “Free Palestine.”

We also captured on video numerous Islamic Republic of Iran flags flown during March’s No Kings protest in Washington, D.C. These “defenders of democracy” openly support a country with no elections, and it is shameful.

No Kings marches in our nation’s capital also featured numerous threats against President Trump’s life, including a disgusting, inflammatory, borderline-illegal “86-47” poster calling for orange bloodstains during the June 2025 No Kings event. No Kings protesters even had the audacity to hang an “86-47” sign on the White House fence during the Fourth of July.

These No Kings events have also been championed by the most radical left members of Congress. During the September 2025 No Kings protest, for which House and Senate Democrats literally shut the government down, Loomer Unleashed confronted purple-haired Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) about shutting down the government for a protest. DeLauro did not care about the chaos the left was causing during our questioning.

We have also taken footage of No Kings protesters screaming “F— ICE.” This is as Shoffner previously stated she would vote to defund ICE, and then lied to voters, claiming she never made those statements, despite literally being caught on video saying she would defund ICE.

All of this is critical, because if Shoffner were to win her Senate race, and the Democrats were to retake the U.S. House of Representatives, it is extremely likely Shoffner would be voting in the Senate on whether to convict and remove President Trump from office, yet another nakedly political attack on the president with no basis in “treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Given Shoffner’s associations with the No Kings protesters, it looks incredibly likely she would vote to convict President Trump. This scary but plausible scenario further proves that Arkansas voters can’t trust Shoffner to be their next United States senator.