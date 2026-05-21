Hantavirus and Ebola outbreaks could be worse than COVID.

In 2020, health “experts” engineered a ridiculous lockdown in response to COVID so they could sabotage the economy and the Presidential election, and it looks like Democrats may be dusting off the old playbook with Ebola and the Hantavirus.

Today, the CDC and World Health Organization are gravely concerned about an Ebola outbreak in the Congo, which has infected one American in the region and hundreds of others. CDC is limiting U.S. travel for individuals originating from the Congo. No one in the United States has been confirmed to have Ebola, and with a mortality rate of 25-50%, let’s hope that holds. But Ebola isn’t the only virus running rampant today.

The hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius is being presented to the American people as a contained public health incident with “extremely low” risk to the general public, but we may not be getting the whole truth.

After COVID, the American people are rightly suspicious of public health officials. They failed us then, and they may be failing us now.

Although Anthony Fauci is long gone, the same Fauci-era institutions, the same virology bureaucracy, and the same public health apparatus that botched, politicized, and weaponized the COVID response are still in power. The consequences for Americans could be disastrous.

The CDC confirmed it is responding to a deadly outbreak of Andes virus, a type of hantavirus, among passengers and crew on the MV Hondius, a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean. The agency says the risk of a pandemic and the overall risk to the American public remain extremely low. CDC also says Andes virus is not new, is normally found in parts of South America, and is the only type of hantavirus known to spread person to person, though that spread is usually limited to close contact with symptomatic individuals.

According to CDC’s own Health Alert Network advisory, the World Health Organization was notified on May 2, 2026, of a cluster of severe acute respiratory illness among passengers and crew aboard the ship. By May 8, WHO had reported eight cases, including six confirmed cases, two suspected cases, and three deaths. The ship carried 147 people from 23 countries and traveled through remote locations after departing Ushuaia, Argentina.

Then, HHS announced that, through ASPR and CDC, it was supporting the State Department in repatriating American citizens from the affected ship to specialized care facilities in the United States, including the University of Nebraska Medical Center/Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the department had deployed the nation’s leading medical and public health resources.

This comes days after HHS Secretary Kennedy personally confirmed to me that HHS referred explosive whistleblower allegations involving NIH virologist Vincent Munster to the FBI. Those allegations involve alleged smuggling of dangerous virus samples from Africa, a monkey bite incident at NIH’s Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Montana, and claims of a cover-up inside a taxpayer-funded federal lab.

Munster is not some random scientist. He is part of the NIAID world, the same agency Anthony Fauci ran for decades. In 2024, Senator Rand Paul wrote to HHS about documents showing that Munster and NIAID’s Rocky Mountain Laboratory were listed as part of the DEFUSE proposal network alongside EcoHealth Alliance, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, UNC’s Baric Lab, Columbia’s Lipkin Lab, and Duke-NUS. Senator Paul wrote that this appeared to contradict prior testimony from Fauci that NIH was not aware of the proposal.

Although under FBI investigation, both Munster and his wife remain employed at NIH. This is worse than putting the fox in charge of the hen-house.

Nobody wants to talk about or even ask why over $380 MILLION has been set aside for the development of Ebola vaccines, because they are terrified of the truth coming out. We must SHUT DOWN the Rocky Mountain Lab until every Fauci-era accomplice has been held accountable before their treasonous incompetence kills us all.

When I tweeted this out last week, US Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) was quick to respond. He said:

“My staff will be looking into these allegations. If they are accurate, this is a massive breach of trust with the people of Montana.”

Meanwhile, US Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) responded that my allegations are “very concerning.”

We can be grateful that some political leaders are paying attention. But while HHS is trying to manage a hantavirus outbreak, the American people are being told to trust the same public health bureaucracy that spent years demanding blind obedience during COVID. The same bureaucracy that attacked Americans for asking about lab leaks and hid behind “the science” while censoring dissent and funding risky virus research.

HHS still has Fauci-era personnel and institutional loyalists embedded throughout the organization and its sub-agencies, including NIH, NIAID, CDC, and the biosecurity apparatus.

Jeffery Taubenberger, Fauci’s successor at NIAID, was named Acting Director of the agency in April 2025. NIAID says he oversees a $6.6 billion budget and serves as a senior investigator and chief of the Viral Pathogenesis and Evolution Section. His research background includes influenza and coronavirus biology and evolution. In other words, one of the most powerful infectious disease agencies in the country is still being run by the same old Fauci team.

CDC says the hantavirus will not become another COVID, but the real question is whether the Fauci-era health bureaucracy is capable of handling any outbreak without turning it into a political weapon, a funding opportunity, or another excuse to attack President Trump. It’s possible that the hantavirus outbreak and the Ebola monkey bite incident were pre-planned exercises to derail President Trump in the midterms, just as the COVID response was planned to hurt President Trump in 2020. The COVID issue single-handedly brought down his campaign by enabling election fraud, which led to four disastrous years of a Joe Biden presidency. Even Democrats know this, which is why none of them mention Biden in their interviews or commentary.

In 2020, COVID emerged. The federal healthcare bureaucracy panicked while the media and Big Tech amplified fear to their own profit. Democrats blamed Trump. Public health officials lied, moved goalposts, defended lockdowns, pushed mandates, and helped create the conditions for mass mail-in voting, social control, censorship, and election chaos. We were gaslit that calling COVID a Chinese virus was racist.

Now, in 2026, heading into the midterm elections, another viral outbreak is suddenly being used by the media and Democrat-aligned public health voices to question whether the Trump administration is prepared.

Axios reported that Illinois Democrat Governor JB Pritzker questioned CDC preparedness after the outbreak, with concerns over passenger manifests and whether state residents were at risk. The report noted that the outbreak has already given Democrat leaders grounds to criticize the Trump administration’s public health preparedness. There it is. The outbreak may be medically contained, but politically, it is being activated.

No one should claim without evidence that the outbreak itself was preplanned. But it is completely fair to ask whether the narrative around the outbreak is being preplanned, managed, and weaponized by the same public health and media ecosystem that used COVID to damage Trump in 2020, especially since HHS and NIH is still riddled with Fauci holdovers and Fauci accomplices.

The American people do not need another round of secret meetings, selective leaks, media hysteria, “expert” scolding, social media billionaire tech bro tyranny, and career officials telling us to shut up and trust them. They need transparency. They need to know which Fauci-era officials are involved in the hantavirus response, what roles they are playing, what outside organizations are advising HHS, and whether any of the same gain-of-function, EcoHealth, NIAID, or global health networks are influencing policy behind the scenes. President Trump and Secretary Kennedy must treat this as a political and national security test.

The lesson of COVID is not that America should ignore viruses, it’s that America can no longer ignore the people who control the virus narrative, otherwise known as the “science” and the so-called facts.

If the Trump administration allows Fauci’s minions to manage the next outbreak, Democrats and the media will use every delay, every omission, every leaked memo, and every statement filled with lies to recreate the 2020 lockdowns ahead of the midterms.

President Trump and Secretary Kennedy must clean house at HHS, NIH, NIAID, and CDC now, or the same bureaucrats that helped derail his first presidency will try to do it again. Foreign-born virologists caught smuggling deadly pathogens into the US need to be imprisoned or deported, not employed under the Trump administration, where President Trump is fighting to secure and finalize his political legacy of making America great again, once and for all.