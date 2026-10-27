NOTE: Please consider upgrading your subscription here for $7 month to help me keep this publication up and running. While everything here is free at the moment, your monthly financial subscription of $7 per month or $70 per year will help ensure that I can keep providing you and others with groundbreaking independent journalism and original political commentary. Your subscription for a nominal fee supports my journalistic efforts, and the expenses associated with my investigations. If you don’t want to miss any of my hard-hitting reports and commentary, please subscribe today!

The world was shocked last week when news went viral that the Saudi Arabian government had executed two Bangladeshi expats accused of an “indecent act” at a mosque in Mecca. While we don’t know the exact details, the story circulating on social media seems to be that they shared an innocent kiss; we do know that the pair didn’t commit any crime deserving of the death penalty.

But this is the reality for hundreds of millions of people enslaved to Islam. And if the Democrat Party gets its way, the same thing will happen here in the United States.

Like a child with a new toy, Democrats cannot pander enough to Muslims, though in a way, this started under Barack Hussein “My Muslim faith” Obama. But in 2026, the Islamophilia is on overdrive. Just the other day, former President Clinton quoted the Quran and condemned “anti-Muslim” rhetoric. (He skipped over the parts of the Quran that endorse pedophilia, but maybe he read those on his way to Epstein Island.)

Not to be outdone, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recently performed a hijab break dance video. While it’s nice to see Pritzker finally get some exercise, he probably should have found a less embarrassing way.

A billionaire so hypocritical that even Jon Stewart mocks him, Pritzker recently gave $500,000 to Amy Acton’s campaign for governor in neighboring Ohio. This is the same Amy Acton who is doing her own pandering to Islam in exchange for massive support from Muslim Somali invaders in Columbus.

Indeed, Acton lists one of Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s strongest supporters on her campaign website endorsement page: Ohio State Rep. Munira Abdullahi.

Earlier this year, Acton was the featured guest at a Ramadan dinner hosted by the Somali-born Abdullahi, leader of the Ohio Democratic Women’s Legislative Caucus. Yes, that’s right, the head of a women’s rights group is led by a Muslim woman who is forced to wear a hijab. We all know Islam oppresses women, and that Somali “culture” is a disgusting pattern of abuse that practices virtually universal female genital mutilation (FGM), mutilating approximately 98% to 99% of women and girls aged 15 to 49.

Yes, this is the same Munira Abdullahi who is wearing a hijab while appearing on Abdul El-Sayed’s “Muslims for Abdul” flyer containing information about their October 17th event called “Million Muslims Phone Bank Launch.” Another individual listed on the flyer is incoming Democrat U.S. House Member Adam Hamawy, who was an official character defense witness for the mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

No one who counts terrorists as allies can call themselves a “moderate Democrat.” But Abdullahi has said in the past that “she is happy to stand with Amy Acton.” Last week, she filmed a video attacking Vivek Ramaswamy over his ad that features Acton’s mother calling her daughter a “liar” and urging Ohioans to vote instead for Ramaswamy.

Though Acton describes herself as a feminist, it is appalling that she runs around Ohio claiming to be a champion of women’s rights while simultaneously supporting a cult that teaches women have less value than animals. Is Acton too drunk – again – to understand that Abdul and his friends support Sharia law, meaning women won’t have rights in Abdul’s America? Shame on the Ohio media for portraying Acton as a supporter of women.

Acton appears to be joining her party’s transformation into the party of Islamic jihad. Democrats like her, Clinton, and Pritzker have made a deal with the devil by allying themselves with jihadists like El-Sayed, Abdullahi, and Obama. Ohio, save yourself from watching your state be taken over by Islamic terror supporting Muslims and the drunk who will always be too inebriated to stop them! Don’t allow Acton and her crazy friends to transform Ohio into Minnesota.

If we don’t, who knows how long it will take before imams are executing people for kissing in Columbus?