LOOMER UNLEASHED

LOOMER UNLEASHED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5h

An endorsement is campaign advertising for a governing coalition. Acton cannot celebrate the photograph and expect voters to ignore the legislative agenda standing beside her. Would she sign Abdullahi’s religious-meal mandate? Give Ohio a straight answer. Columbus is handing local schools another procurement obligation and presenting the expansion of state authority as an uncomplicated act of compassion. Families can practice their faith without every preference becoming a legislative command. Acton wants the prestige of these endorsements; she should face questions about the policies attached to them. Stop selling the public a personality while leaving the governing agenda in the fine print. Ohio is electing a governor, not casting a commercial.

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Gloria Jimenez Ross's avatar
Gloria Jimenez Ross
2hEdited

No more "representatives" in America's government with TOWELS around their HEAD, PERIOD. We want tp ne represented by AMERICANS wearing Western American clothes, not HOIJABS and RAG HEADS. This IS America, not a MUSLIM SHITHOLRE

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